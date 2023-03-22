Animal control officers in Norfolk County warn drivers after uptick in beavers hit by cars

Animal control officers in Norfolk County are cautioning drivers after a recent uptick in the number of beavers hit by cars.
In Medway and Millis, at least eight beavers have been struck and killed in the past 72 hours, according to Medway & Millis Animal Control Officer Erin Mallette. Last week, Norfolk Animal Control posted on Facebook that two beavers were hit in a 24 hour period.
“They’re nocturnal, so when you’re driving at night, use caution,” Mallette said. “Slow down and be alert.”
It’s breeding season, Mallette said, so an increased number of juvenile beavers are leaving their dens in search of mates. The season stretches from January to March, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Recent warm weather is likely also drawing the animals outside, Mallette said.
Although beavers don’t hibernate, they move slower in the winter, leaving them vulnerable to passing vehicles, officials said. With dark coats, they can also be difficult to spot on the road.
“Please use caution on the roadways in areas where there are wetlands,” Norfolk Animal Control said on Facebook. “Not only is it tragic for the animal, but beaver can weigh up to 80 pounds and really damage your vehicle.”
