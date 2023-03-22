Animal control officers in Norfolk County warn drivers after uptick in beavers hit by cars

Animal control officers in Norfolk County are cautioning drivers after a recent uptick in the number of beavers hit by cars.

In Medway and Millis, at least eight beavers have been struck and killed in the past 72 hours, according to Medway & Millis Animal Control Officer Erin Mallette. Last week, Norfolk Animal Control posted on Facebook that two beavers were hit in a 24 hour period.

“They’re nocturnal, so when you’re driving at night, use caution,” Mallette said. “Slow down and be alert.”