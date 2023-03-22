Boston School Committee to decide on budget, school building, bus contract at marathon meeting

The Boston School Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on a slate of high-profile measures that could reverberate for years to come as the district tries to turn its operations around, launch a new era of school construction, and prepare itself for a coming financial cliff as pandemic-era federal aid comes to an end.

Advertisement

The virtual meeting will begin with an executive session to discuss two collective bargaining agreements — with lunch monitors and senior school safety specialists — before the open session starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to stretch for hours. Here’s what’s on tap:

The $1.45 billion spending plan

The committee must vote on Skipper’s budget, which includes a $7 million increase over her initial proposal attributed to new contracts, or her initial proposal will automatically advance to the city for approval. The revised budget is a $71.7 million increase over the current budget, with the additional money going to both new investments and increased costs, such as rising salaries.

The budget also would shift millions in school-level funding between the general fund budget and federal relief funds, or ESSER, which run out in late 2024. Specifically, $15 million in services currently funded by ESSER, including 70 staff positions, would be moved onto the general fund budget, while over $30 million in general fund money currently going to buoy schools with falling enrollment would instead be funded by ESSER. That includes 255 staff at 95 schools, as most of the district’s budget are now underenrolled. These changes set those schools up for significant cuts or closure in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget and beyond.

Advertisement

New investments include additional social workers and additional reading specialists, and central office staff responsible for English learners with disabilities, among other positions. Following an outcry from English learner advocates concerned that the district was not investing enough in native language access, the district last week said it was adding a new bilingual programs department, 10 bilingual paraprofessionals and five heritage language teachers.

Building money for merged schools

The request for funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority calls for two requests to the state — one for P.A. Shaw Elementary and one for Charles H. Taylor Elementary — but the district is seeking to merge the two schools and build a new facility for them in Mattapan or Southern Dorchester.

The proposed new school would face several hurdles: State building aid is difficult to get, and the merger itself, which has already generated some controversy, also needs School Committee approval.

If the district’s application is approved, the state authority would partially reimburse the cost of building a new facility, with the amount based on factors including the district’s property wealth and the proportion of low-income students. For the under-construction Carter School, the authority agreed to reimburse about 64 percent of eligible building costs — over $50 million.

Advertisement

BPS will not find out whether the state will fund the project until the end of 2023 and construction would not begin for three to four years.

Controversial bus contract

Finally, the current Transdev bus contract expires on June 30, leaving little time to replace a contractor that transports around 22,000 students to more than 200 public and private schools each day.

District administrators are seeking approval of a new five-year contract with Transdev, despite longtime performance problems and warnings from multiple watchdogs about a process that produced just one bid. Under the new contract, officials have said, the company would be forced to pay steep financial penalties if too many buses are late or don’t show up at all, unlike prior contracts that effectively gave the company no incentive to improve.

The $17.5-million-per-year contract also shifts costs like utilities, maintenance, and snow removal from the district to Transdev.

The new bus contract comes at a critical time for BPS, with the district under state pressure to make substantial progress on late buses. Since the start of this school year, the district has been operating under a state edict to get at least 95 percent of its buses to run on time each month — a bar BPS has yet to meet.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.