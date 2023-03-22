Boy, 15, shot in Lynn; police recover car that may be linked to shooting

Authorities have recovered a white sedan that may have been used in Lynn on Tuesday when a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times while riding his scooter on a major city street, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Fayette Street around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with what police said Wednesday are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was riding in a sedan and apparently fired at the boy from the passenger side of the sedan, which police have since recovered, authorities said.