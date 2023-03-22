Boy, 15, shot in Lynn; police recover car that may be linked to shooting

Authorities have recovered a white sedan that may have been used in Lynn on Tuesday when a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times while riding his scooter on a major city street, police said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Fayette Street around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with what police said Wednesday are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
The shooter was riding in a sedan and apparently fired at the boy from the passenger side of the sedan, which police have since recovered, authorities said.
Advertisement
According to a surveillance video posted by WCVB-TV, despite being shot, the boy was able to run away from his attackers. He was aided by an area resident until first responders arrived and took him to MGH.
Surveillance video captures moment Mass. teen shot multiple times https://t.co/IkCh4jTbyw— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 22, 2023
No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.