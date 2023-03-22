Cooler temperatures and a little more rain are coming to Southern New England

In the east, there is some moisture headed for Southern New England tomorrow, but it is not well organized and will produce limited amounts of precipitation. Eventually a more potent weather system will bring steadier rain and burst of snow for Northern New England on Saturday.

The image below is what we call a water vapor loop. It shows water vapor in the atmosphere which can translate into areas of clouds and precipitation. There’s a strong flow of moisture across the Baja Peninsula in Mexico and then moves into Texas. There’s another swirl of moisture across Central California, where they’re experiencing one of their wetter periods on record.

Weather on Wednesday in Southern New England will be dry and mild before turning to the cooler side.

Moisture from the Pacific continues to flow into the Western United States. COD Weather

Locally, this is the time of year when sea breezes are a factor, and with a flow off the water this afternoon, temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday. High cloudiness due to a weak warm front will be prevalent throughout the day, dimming the sunshine.

Coastal sea breezes will keep reading in the 40s Wednesday at the water’s edge. NOAA

A cold front will sweep through on Thursday with a couple of showers. It looks like rainfall will be limited. It will still be mild, with readings well into the 50s despite the thicker cloud cover.

Then that system exits, and we will be in between weather systems on Friday. It will be generally dry with clouds and readings in the lower 50s.

Milder air returns Thursday with some showers and a southerly flow of air. NOAA

On Saturday, a well-organized low pressure area will head through New England. This is likely to redevelop along the coastline. Because the air will be colder, there could be some sleet mixed with the rain, even at the coast. There’s likely to be accumulating snow across Northern New England, especially the interior hills and mountains. It’s not out of the question that areas around the Worcester hills could see some light accumulation at the beginning and end of the storm, but this is not going to turn into a major winter event.

Low pressure brings organized rain and snow to New England Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

With temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Saturday, it will feel raw — it’s not the kind of day you will want to spend much time outside.

There will be an improvement on Sunday with a return to at least partly sunny skies helping to boost temperatures back up into the upper 40s to near 50.

Dry weather continues Monday. Later next week, another weather system could bring coastal rain and perhaps some inland snow. The end of March and early April will keep some cool and damp weather in the forecast.

Adequate precipitation is likely across the US in early April. NOAA

Cooler than average temperatures are likely for a lot of the US in early April. NOAA



