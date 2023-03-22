FAA issues safety alert in wake of recent near misses at Logan Airport and others around the country

The alert made several recommendations including ensuring pilots and flight attendants have a uniform understanding of “sterile flight deck,” an industry term for restricting crew members’ activity to only essential actions during the takeoff and landing phases of a journey.

In a statement , the Federal Aviation Administration said it issued its safety alert following the agency’s safety summit last week.

The FAA on Wednesday issued a safety alert urging airlines, pilots, and other parties to take precautions in the wake of recent near misses at Logan International Airport in Boston and at other airports around the country.

Crew members should also be apprised of “the risks associated with extraneous communication during this time,” the FAA said.

Advertisement

Additional recommendations include stressing the importance of aircraft awareness in relation to taxiways, runways and other planes; encouraging staff to identify and report safety issues through voluntary reporting programs; and reinforcing adherence to protocols including checklists, air traffic control instructions, and internal airline procedures.

The industry should also ensure safety management systems are “accounting for the high rate of change and churn” in the air travel sector, the FAA said.

A request for comment on the advisory was sent Wednesday morning to Massport, the agency that runs Logan.

Logan Airport has had a couple recent close calls that made headlines, including on the evening of Feb. 27.

That’s when a private Learjet taking off had a close call with a JetBlue flight from Nashville preparing to land, according to officials.

The alarming incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and involved the Learjet and JetBlue Flight 206, authorities have said.

“According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway,” the FAA said in a statement last month.

Advertisement

“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9,” the FAA said. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead.”

The JetBlue pilot took evasive action and initiated what’s known as “a climb-out” maneuver as the Learjet crossed the intersection, avoiding a potentially devastating collision, officials said.

Then a couple wings got jammed up on a Logan tarmac the following week.

On the morning of March 6, wings of two United Airlines planes clipped each other just before 9 a.m., according to officials. No injuries were reported.

“While pushing back from its gate earlier today at Boston Logan, the wing of one United aircraft made contact with the wing of another United plane parked at the neighboring gate,” United Airlines said at the time in a statement.

In August, two Delta planes bumped each other at Logan when a plane clipped another aircraft as it was pushing back from its gate.

The safety issues haven’t been limited to Logan.

February near-collisions between planes occurred in Austin, Tex., and in January at JFK in Queens, N.Y., as well as on Feb. 22 in Burbank, Calif., according to published reports.

On March 3, Dana Hyde, of Maryland, was fatally injured during a Virginia-bound Bombardier Challenger 300 flight that took off from Keene, N.H. The jet was shaken by extreme turbulence and forced to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said.

Advertisement

Days later, model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, shared her distressing experience on board a Lufthansa flight that was diverted due to “significant turbulence” and caused seven people to be hospitalized, officials said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.