Firefighter injured battling three-alarm blaze in Dracut, 50 residents displaced, officials say

A firefighter was injured Tuesday night after a partial ceiling collapse during a three-alarm fire in a Dracut apartment building that left dozens of residents displaced, fire officials said.
Officials received reports of the blaze around 9:14 p.m. at 200 Merrill Lane, authorities said. The fire started on the second floor of the 24-unit building before spreading to the attic, authorities said.
The firefighter was hurt after part of the ceiling fell and was transported for evaluation, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported, but 50 residents were displaced and power was cut to part of the building, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
