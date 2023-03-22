Firefighter injured battling three-alarm blaze in Dracut, 50 residents displaced, officials say

A firefighter was injured Tuesday night after a partial ceiling collapse during a three-alarm fire in a Dracut apartment building that left dozens of residents displaced, fire officials said.

Officials received reports of the blaze around 9:14 p.m. at 200 Merrill Lane, authorities said. The fire started on the second floor of the 24-unit building before spreading to the attic, authorities said.

The firefighter was hurt after part of the ceiling fell and was transported for evaluation, authorities said.