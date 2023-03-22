Firefighter, resident injured in Maynard apartment fire, officials say

A firefighter was hurt and a resident was hospitalized Wednesday after a three-alarm fire tore through a senior living center, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. at Powder Mill Circle apartment complex, authorities said. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor, confined to one side of the building, officials said.

The fire was under control by 7:40 a.m., authorities said. Eight residents were displaced, including the person that was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The injured firefighter was transported for evaluation, officials said.