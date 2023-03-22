Five Taylor Swift songs Friars fans can sing when they see coach Ed Cooley with Georgetown next season

Now, Swift is here for the heartbreak: Friars coach Ed Cooley is heading to Washington , D.C., to coach at Georgetown. And Providence fans are ready for revenge when the Friars face Georgetown again.

PROVIDENCE — Taylor Swift was there for Friartown and their moments of joy . In December 2021, “You Belong With Me” became the unofficial anthem of the Providence College Men’s Basketball team, with students belting out the hit song and videos of the crowds chanting and singing went viral.

Here are the top five Taylor Swift songs that Providence College fans could sing to Cooley when he and the Hoyas play at the Amica Mutual Pavilion next year.

Advertisement

1. “Bad Blood,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Because Friartown used to have mad love for Cooley.

2. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Just in case Cooley thinks Friartown is going to be cool about seeing him at the AMP in a Hoyas shirt.

3. “Shake It Off.”

Players gonna play, and haters gonna hate, but the best revenge is when a new coach and the Friars “never miss a beat” and crush the Hoyas.

4. “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Cooley told the press on Wednesday it was “Divine Providence” that he was at Georgetown, and that he needed a change. That’s just asking for trouble in Friartown.

5. “I Forgot That You Existed.”

Cooley, who?

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.