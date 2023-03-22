Former Haitian mayor arrested on visa fraud charges in Mass., one day after jury issues $15 million civil verdict against him

It’s the same courthouse where a civil jury on Tuesday awarded three Haitians $15.5 million after concluding Viliena murdered Eclesiaste Boniface in July 2007, tortured his brother, David in the Haitian community of Les Irois where he was mayor between between 2006 and 2010, according to court records. During the same time, he allegedly tortured Juders Ysemé and tortured Nissandère Martyr’ father who died in 2017, records show.

Jean Morose Viliena, who has been living in Malden in recent years, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston Wednesday afternoon on three counts of visa fraud, according to US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins.

One day after a civil jury found a former Haitian mayor liable for the murder of one man and for torturing others in his native country, federal authorities in Massachusetts on Wednesday arrested him for allegedly lying about his violent past when he was granted permanent residency in the US in 2008.

Some of the allegations detailed in the civil lawsuit filed by The Center for Justice and Accountability are now being used by Rollins’ office against Viliena as evidence he gained entry to the US under false pretenses in the application process he began in 2008.

According to prosecutors, applicants for what is popularly known as a “Green Card” were required to disclose whether they “ordered, carried out or materially assisted in extrajudicial and political killings and other acts of violence against the Haitian people.”

“That this defendant, a former Mayor in Haiti, is alleged to have personally committed or ordered the maiming, harm, humiliation or death of his adversaries and then blatantly deceived our country to seek refuge here is not only unacceptable, it is a crime,” Rollins said in a statement. “Our nation offers protection, assistance and asylum to those who are persecuted. People that perpetrate acts of violence and harm — and then allegedly lie about their conduct to US immigration officials — in their countries are not welcome here.”

Viliena was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents on Wednesday. Michael J. Krol, acting special agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said that Viliena has been “evading the consequences of his actions and beginning a life here in Massachusetts. With today’s indictment and arrest, Viliena is finally facing federal criminal charges for his lies.”

According to court documents, Viliena was mayor of Les Irois from December 2006 until at least February 2010. “Under Viliena’s direct supervision, the Korega militia enforced Viliena’s policies by various means, including by targeting political opponents in Les Irois through armed violence,” prosecutors said.

In 2007, Viliena allegedly shot and killed Eclesiaste Boniface after his older brother, David, spoke out publicly against the mayor.

In March 2008, Viliena allegedly led of group of armed supporters as they forced a newly established independent radio station to shut down. To ensure the silence, they seized the group’s radio equipment, officials allege.

At the station, Viliena allegedly pistol-whipped a man with a gun and then shot him in the leg as he tried to escape, prosecutors alleged. A second man was shot in the face that day and has needed multiple surgeries since, prosecutors allege.

Viliena first applied for the immigration permission in June 3, 2008, and was granted permanent resident status later that year. He has been living in the US for the past several years, officials said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.