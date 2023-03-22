Former Tyngsborough cop sentenced in bank fraud, violating gun laws

A former Tyngsborough police officer was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for bank fraud and violations of the National Firearms Act, the Massachusetts US District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Daniel Whitman, 39, of Salisbury, was sentenced to around one year in prison and two years of supervised release, the statement said, and was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

In October, Whitman pleaded guilty to charges including bank fraud, making false statements to a bank, making a firearm in violation of the NFA, and possession of an unregistered firearm, the statement said.