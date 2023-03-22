Former Tyngsborough cop sentenced in bank fraud, violating gun laws

A former Tyngsborough police officer was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for bank fraud and violations of the National Firearms Act, the Massachusetts US District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Daniel Whitman, 39, of Salisbury, was sentenced to around one year in prison and two years of supervised release, the statement said, and was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.
In October, Whitman pleaded guilty to charges including bank fraud, making false statements to a bank, making a firearm in violation of the NFA, and possession of an unregistered firearm, the statement said.
Whitman, who also owned a gun shop, was creating an indoor shooting range business, the statement said. He and his co-conspirator, Bin Lu, brought in a Chinese investor who contributed several million dollars to the business in exchange for a majority interest in the company.
Whitman filed false documents in connection with their loan applications for loans from federally insured banks, hiding the true source of their initial funding, the statement said.
Whitman also knowingly made, possessed and transferred short-barreled rifles which were not properly registered under the NFA, the statement said, nor did he pay the applicable taxes or fulfill other NFA requirements.
In June 2021, Lu pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and possession of an unregistered firearm, the statement said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.
