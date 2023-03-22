Man accused of throwing woman into a campfire in Fairhaven facing criminal charges

Robert McWilliams, 45, whose last known address was in New Bedford , was arrested and charged with assault and battery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; intimidation of a witness; and assault with intent to kill, Fairhaven police said in a statement.

A New Bedford man accused of throwing a woman into a campfire was arrested by Fairhaven police Monday night, police said.

Fairhaven police had received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Long Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. and responding officers found a woman suffering from burns on her upper body. The victim told the officers that she was attacked by a person she knew. She said she was thrown into a campfire and held there, but managed to escape, police said in the statement.

Officials said the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, and her current condition is unknown.

After police identified McWilliams as the suspect, they used a Fairhaven Police Department drone unit to locate him in a wooded area where the alleged assault had occurred and he was arrested without incident, police said.

McWilliams was arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court. He was ordered held without bail at the Bristol County House of Correction pending a dangerousness hearing on March 27.

