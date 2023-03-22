Skier who died after crashing into a tree at Wachusett identified

The skier who died Monday morning at the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area in Princeton was identified as 67-year-old John Lapato, the Worcester District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Lapato, of Shrewsbury, crashed in to a tree shortly before 9:30 a.m. on a black diamond trail, authorities said, and was found unresponsive by another skier passing by.
He was pronounced dead after receiving emergency care from first responders and ski patrollers.
Wachusett staff do not know what Lapato’s skiing ability was, said the resort’s spokesperson Chris Stimpson, though he crashed on a trail for advanced skiers.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted by State Police and the Worcester district attorney’s office, said State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
