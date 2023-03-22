Skier who died after crashing into a tree at Wachusett identified

The skier who died Monday morning at the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area in Princeton was identified as 67-year-old John Lapato, the Worcester District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Lapato, of Shrewsbury, crashed in to a tree shortly before 9:30 a.m. on a black diamond trail, authorities said, and was found unresponsive by another skier passing by.

He was pronounced dead after receiving emergency care from first responders and ski patrollers.