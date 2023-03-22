Two bad apples? Let’s look at the whole barrel.

Kamara was accused of gunning down a 19-year-old in Dorchester in 1991, when he was 17. Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden acknowledges that a prosecutor at the time withheld exculpatory evidence from Kamara’s attorneys, including a phone message in which the victim’s mother identified another suspect. Another witness was prepared to testify at the time that police told him they knew Kamara was not guilty but were pursuing him anyway.

It would be naive to think Robert Foxworth and Barry Kamara, who always maintained they were imprisoned for crimes they did not commit, are the only victims of this perversion of justice.

Two men, each wrongfully convicted of murder, each of the cases that robbed them of their youths put together by the same Suffolk County prosecutor and the same Boston detective.

Advertisement

Former Suffolk assistant district attorney James Larkin and former Boston police sergeant detective Daniel Flynn were central to Kamara’s wrongful conviction, as they were to Robert Foxworth’s.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Foxworth was convicted of a Roxbury murder that took place just days after the one for which Kamara was imprisoned. Larkin and Flynn helped build a case against Foxworth based on eyewitness identification coerced from a 15-year-old, his attorneys maintained. But Foxworth says he was actually robbed twice: not only with the wrongful conviction in 1992, but again in 2007, when Suffolk prosecutor Mark Lee learned that a federal informant had claimed that Foxworth was innocent and did not pass along the information as is required. Foxworth’s conviction was ultimately overturned in 2021. Lee, who maintains his innocence, is currently on leave pending two investigations into his conduct.

It’s possible Kamara and Foxworth were the only two unfortunates Larkin and Flynn, now both deceased, jammed up using strikingly similar maneuvers. Possible, but very, very unlikely.

In any case, we must absolutely find out for sure.

Advertisement

“We cannot avert our gaze and say, ‘Two bad things happened and that’s it,’” said Amy Belger, who represents both recently freed men. “There’s just no way these are the only two, and they were operating in a system where this was allowed to happen.”

My colleague Andrew Ryan has reported that Flynn handled at least 10 homicide investigations in the early 1990s. Let’s start there, with an independent review of any case the detective and the prosecutor touched. And let’s look, too, at any murder conviction in which the late Boston police detective Peter O’Malley was involved — four of which have been overturned so far.

More than a dozen rape and murder convictions against Boston men have been thrown out by judges since 2019. Are we really going to pretend that the law enforcement officers who flagrantly violated their duty to protect public safety did it just once, or twice, and that they acted in isolation?

“We really have to expose all of it,” Belger said. “The sins of the past need to be reckoned with.”

Yet there is no sign that the Boston Police Department or the district attorney — who has supported individual exonerations like Kamara’s, and has urged others who say they were wrongly convicted to get in touch — are embarking any kind of comprehensive, systemic review here.

Even if that review happens, it’s not enough to find and pick out the bad apples that might still be on the job. Bad apples don’t rot in isolation. They’re always part of a system that enables or rewards bad behavior, and provides protections for people who should never be on the job.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Hayden said Wednesday that many more safeguards are in place now to make sure prosecutors and police share all evidence with defendants, and that rules enacted in 2009 prevent investigators from influencing eyewitnesses.

But we can’t get to never again unless we fully understand what happened before.

Let’s give the last word to Foxworth, a man who spent almost 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, who was locked up through the deaths of his mother and many other family members “not able to do anything but sit in a cell and grieve,” he said. “I missed my whole life.”

What he wants is something so basic it’s heartbreaking.

“Prosecutors and police have to be held, not even to a higher standard, but to the one they swore to uphold and protect,” he said. “And that should be good enough.”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.