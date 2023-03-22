What is Ramadan? Explaining the Muslim holy month.

What is Ramadan? Why do people fast during this month? Here’s what to know.

Muslims across the nation welcome the start of Ramadan on Wednesday evening, marking the annual holy month of prayer, fasting, and reflection.

Ramadan is a month on the Islamic lunar calendar when the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was first revealed to the prophet Muhammad.

Muslims commemorate this significant moment through self-reflection, including fasting from food and drink during the day, refraining from anything considered sinful, performing acts of charity, and reciting special prayers on top of the five daily ones.

When is it?

Ramadan takes place on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Because the lunar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar, the exact dates shift up several days each year. Muslims look to the sky to sight the new moon marking the start of each month.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 in the United States, with the first day of fasting on Thursday. It is expected to end around April 20 or 21, again depending on the sighting of the new moon, which will mark the start of Eid-al-Fitr, a three-day holiday.

Why do people fast?

Muslims fast from shortly before sunrise to sunset, which can last from 11 to 16 hours. The purpose behind fasting is to cultivate self-control, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate.

During this month, Muslims wake up before the sun rises to eat a meal called suhur before starting their fast for the day. People will then go about their daily normal routine, such as going to work or school.

At sunset, they will break the fast, with a meal referred to as iftar, typically with dates, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad.

Many Muslims, who are expected to pray five times a day, perform nightly taraweeh prayers at the mosque during Ramadan as well. The last 10 nights of the month are considered especially holy.

Those who would have physical difficulties from fasting are exempt from it, including sick, pregnant, or elderly people, as well as children.

How can I wish someone a “Happy Ramadan?”

The common greeting is “Ramadan mubarak” or “Ramadan kareem.” The greeting for Eid is “Eid mubarak.”

Are there any community activities?

Ramadan is considered a month to spend time with loved ones, and many Muslims communities will gather at mosques or their homes to break fast together.

It is also considered an auspicious month for generosity and giving, so many people will use the month to donate to charities or volunteer as a way to help those less fortunate.

