Amid banking uncertainty, Federal Reserve set to announce pivotal interest rate decision

For some critics of the rate hike effort over the past year, the collapse of the banks adds to their fears that the Fed’s push could destabilize the broader economy.

Fed monetary policymakers have had to weigh continuing their aggressive fight on still-high inflation against concerns about the stability of US banks, whose finances have been rocked by those fast-rising interest rates over the past year.

WASHINGTON—Federal Reserve officials were set to announce their most pivotal interest rate decision in years Wednesday, after two bank failures have shaken the industry, roiled financial markets and forced federal intervention to prevent a broader contagion.

Investors are overwhelmingly anticipating a quarter point increase in the aftermath of the bank failures, according to a tracker run by the CME Group financial derivatives exchange. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are under pressure from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic lawmakers to pause the rate hikes to allow the banking sector to stabilize and prevent the economy from tipping into a recession.

After the Fed announces its decision at 2 p.m., Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference where he will answer questions for the first time since the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month. Fed officials oversaw Silicon Valley Bank, which with $209 billion in assets was the second-largest bank failure in US history.

Powell has faced sharp criticism for allowing the collapse on his watch as well as reducing oversight of large regional banks with new discretion given to the Fed by a 2018 law that eased some tough regulations put in place after the financial crisis a decade earlier.

“He has had two jobs: One is to deal with monetary policy, one is to deal with regulation. He has failed at both,” Warren said of Powell on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. “I don’t think he should be chairman of the Federal Reserve.”

With inflation spiking toward a four-decade high early last year, Fed officials began raising their benchmark short-term interest rate to try to slow price growth by reducing demand. The Fed raised the rate, which affects what lenders charge for credit card, auto and other loans, at eight consecutive meetings from a near-zero level designed to spur growth during the pandemic to the current level of a range between 4.5 percent and 4.75 percent.

It’s been the most aggressive set of rate hikes since the last major battle against high inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s and risks pushing the US economy into a recession. Higher rates make it more expensive to buy a car or house while adding to costs for businesses to expand and hire, theoretically cooling inflation by driving down demand but potentially adding pain to the economy elsewhere.

Higher interest rates were a key factor in the failure of Silicon Valley Bank because they reduced the value of its long-term bonds. The bank’s failure led officials at the Fed, the Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to announce they would guarantee deposits above the $250,000 FDIC limit and offer banks loans on their devalued long-term bonds so they would have the cash to keep operating if a wave of customers sought withdrawals.

“We wanted to make sure that the problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank didn’t undermine confidence in the soundness of banks around the country,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing last week. “And we wanted to make sure that there wasn’t contagion that could affect other banks and their depositors.”

The annual inflation rate has slowed significantly from 9.1 percent in June to 6 percent in February, as measured by the consumer price index. Still, that remains well above the Fed’s preferred 2 percent level.

Powell has been adamant that the Fed needs to keep raising rates to hammer inflation down even further.

“I think the costs of failure to restore price stability would be extremely high, and while there will be costs to success, the costs of failure will be much higher,” he told the House Financial Services Committee on March 8.

At the time, many investors thought Fed officials could increase interest rates by half a percentage point at their March meeting because of continued strong job growth and continued rapid monthly price increases on some items like groceries.

The Fed had boosted rates by a half or even three quarters of a percentage point — unusually large increases — for six straight meetings before easing up in December with a quarter point hike as monthly inflation was easing and job growth was slowing. A reversal of those trends in the new year added pressure on the Fed to return to more aggressive interest rate increases.

Fed policy prohibits officials from making public comments for 10 days before a monetary policy meeting, so Powell and his colleagues have been silent on their interest rate views since Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 10.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.