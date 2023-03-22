Appeals court rules Trump lawyer must turn over evidence on classified documents

The pitched behind-the-scenes legal fight continued overnight and into early Wednesday morning, with prosecutors responding to Trump’s request for a stay in the case with papers submitted before dawn. It played out as a separate legal proceeding involving Trump — the Manhattan district attorney’s consideration of whether to seek an indictment of the former president on charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn actress — remained unresolved.

The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia came after a lightning round of filings that began Tuesday evening when Trump sought an order to stop the lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, from handing over documents to investigators.

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a lawyer representing former president Donald Trump in an inquiry into his handling of classified materials had to give prosecutors what are likely to be dozens of documents related to his legal work for Trump.

The fight in Washington over Corcoran’s level of compliance in the documents case suggests that the prosecutors are working to assemble evidence that Trump could have committed a crime in defying the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified materials he took with him after leaving the White House.

As a legal matter, the litigation — all of which has taken place behind closed doors or under seal — involves a balancing act between attorney-client privilege, which generally protects lawyers from divulging private communications with their clients to the government, and a special provision of the law known as the crime-fraud exception. That exception allows prosecutors to work around attorney-client privilege when they have reason to believe that legal advice or legal services have been used in furthering a crime.

The spat began last month when the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, sought to pierce assertions of attorney-client privilege that Corcoran and Trump had made in the documents inquiry. In an initial appearance before a grand jury investigating the case, Corcoran had asserted the privilege as a way to limit the scope of the questions he would have to answer as well as the number of legal records he would have to turn over.

But in seeking to obtain as much information from Corcoran as it could, Smith’s office invoked the crime-fraud exception in a filing to Judge Beryl Howell, who sits in US District Court in Washington. Prosecutors working for Smith wanted Howell to set the attorney-client privilege aside and compel Corcoran to give them what they wanted.

On Friday, Howell issued a ruling saying that the government had indeed met the threshold to invoke the crime-fraud exception and that prosecutors had made a preliminary case that Trump had violated the law in the documents case. As part of her decision, she ordered Corcoran to turn over most of the legal documents he had tried to withhold and return to the grand jury to more fully answer the prosecutors’ questions.

But Tuesday night, as Corcoran began preparing to comply with the judge’s order, lawyers for Trump asked the appeals court to stay the ruling as they sought to reverse parts or all of her decision. The appeals court granted an initial temporary stay of the ruling and set an unusually aggressive schedule for the case, telling Trump to file papers by midnight and the government to file a response by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Even though the case has now passed through two different courts and generated several dueling rounds of papers, it still remains unclear precisely what crime the government believes might have been committed — or who might have committed it.

Still, among the subjects that the Justice Department has been examining since last year is whether Trump or his associates obstructed justice by failing to comply with repeated demands to return a trove of government materials he took with him from the White House upon leaving office, including hundreds of documents with classified markings.

In May, before Smith took over the investigation as a special counsel, federal prosecutors issued a subpoena for any classified documents still in Trump’s possession — after he voluntarily handed over an initial batch of records to the National Archives that included almost 200 classified documents.

In response to the subpoena, Corcoran met with federal investigators in June and gave them another set of documents, more than 30 of which carried classification markings. He then drafted a statement for another lawyer to give to the Justice Department saying that a “diligent search” had been conducted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s club and residence in Florida, and that no more classified materials remained there.

In August, FBI agents armed with a warrant searched Mar-a-Lago. The search yielded three classified documents in desks inside Trump’s office, with more than 100 documents in 13 boxes or containers with classification markings in the residence, including some at the most restrictive levels.

About three weeks after Corcoran’s meeting with investigators in June, federal prosecutors issued another subpoena — this one for surveillance footage from a camera near a storage room at Mar-a-Lago. Among the subjects that Smith’s office wants Corcoran to testify about is a phone call he had with Trump around the time the subpoena for the video footage was issued, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are also interested in two men who were on the surveillance footage moving boxes from the storage room at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the men was Waltine Nauta, a former White House aide who went to work for Trump in Florida. The other was a worker at Mar-a-Lago.