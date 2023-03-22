Baby girl in N.H. suffers head trauma, 19-year-old arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a 2-month-old girl who suffered head trauma and bruising, police said Wednesday.

Manchester police responded to a report on March 7 of an unresponsive baby girl. She was brought to a Boston hospital for further treatment, due to the severity of her injuries, police said in a news release. Her current condition wasn't immediately known.