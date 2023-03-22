Grand jury in Donald Trump hush money investigation reportedly not meeting Wednesday

The reason for the cancellation of Wednesday’s sessions was not immediately clear, though one person said it was not security-related.

The panel not meeting for the day was reported by the Associated Press, CNN , and The New York Times , all of which cited people familiar with the matter.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, multiple outlets reported.

The panel has been hearing from final witnesses, even as Trump himself has been railing against the investigation and claiming his arrest is imminent. Law enforcement officials have accelerated security preparations in the event of unrest accompanying an unprecedented charge against a former U.S. president.

Advertisement

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not meet as scheduled weren’t authorized to discuss details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the development, which was earlier reported by Business Insider.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The postponement comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work. The panel is probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied the claim, insisted he did nothing wrong and has attacked the investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as politically motivated.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Advertisement

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.