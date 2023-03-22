About that giant flagpole in Maine, consider this

But consider this: When powerful nations are in a heady state of decline, they tend to resort to monuments to their former greatness as a substitute for reform, which they seem incapable of any longer. What the United States really needs is investment in education, criminal justice, the environment, housing, and other important local and national concerns, not investment in another Mount Rushmore or Arlington National Cemetery.

Kudos to reporters Spencer Buell and Kate Cough and the Globe and The Maine Monitor for this important piece of journalism about a proposal to build a theme park for the world’s tallest flagpole, “ Tiny town girds for big battle ” (Page A1, March 20). Proposals for patriotic monuments always stir the hearts of veterans’ families and the citizenry in general. Most cities and towns in America have at least one memorializing local Americans lost in war.

Let’s recall biblical Babylon, where wealthy folks got together to build a skyscraper with a patriotic intent and economic motivation not dissimilar to the Worcester family in Columbia Falls, Maine, and their proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park.

The biblical text about the Tower of Babel reads, “Let us make a name for ourselves.” This suggests a strategy to become strong, economically stable, well-known, and impregnable as a city. The billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom Park proposal has a similar self-proclaimed intent, to “unite America.”

This park would feather the nests of the already wealthy while the poor and middle classes accelerate into the freefall of recession, ignorance, and malignant class politics.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah





How to get 6 million people a year to a park by way of a two-lane highway?

One of the major issues the story about the proposed giant flagpole in Columbia Falls, Maine, did not clarify is how an estimated 6 million people a year will get there. Look at a map. There’s one route: two-lane US Route 1. In that respect, the project could be devastating to towns to the south, including Ellsworth, which already feels the brunt of Acadia National Park traffic.

Most Mainers avoid Route 1 as much as they can in the summer because it’s a traffic jam from York to Ellsworth. People who live in Hancock and Washington counties, though, often don’t have a choice but to use it since it’s the main (often only) thoroughfare. I would expect that people are talking about how to mitigate potential traffic on an already overburdened rural two-lane road. That’s an issue I’d like to see explored.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine