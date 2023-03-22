Buy with the fate of the Amazon in mind

It’s good to be warned that purchases of some products, such as palm oil, soy, toilet tissue made from wood pulp, and beef raised in clear-cut forests, are making deforestation worse (“Saving the Amazon, before it’s too late,” Editorial, March 18). There are alternative products that do not diminish the rain forest. Fast-growing grasses, such as bamboo and hemp, lend themselves to many products that are usually made from wood pulp. Tree-free products such as paper towels and toilet tissue are less common in grocery stores but are available online. Try to buy beef and produce from local farms. Vote with your wallet.

Jan Kubiac