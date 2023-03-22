Home of the Week: At the top of the world in Mission Hill

(Rendering) 80 Terrace is a five-story building with nine residences and a commercial condo divided into six WeWork-style office spaces. (Anfuso Imaging Inc.)

Style Condo

Year built 2022

Square feet 1,157

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $340 a month

Pets Allowed. No restrictions.

Taxes (To be determined)

A recent addition to Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood has given new meaning to the word “pleated.” While most connect that word to clothing, architectural firm Primary produced the architectural and interior concept of a five-story brick condo building with a pleasing façade that looks pleated.

“We designed this building to be iconic and transformative: With complex brickwork that catch sun and shadow, cantilevering window bays, and a program mix of creative space and comfortable living, 80 Terrace enlivens the streetscape and fosters new modes of urban living,” Jenny Shen of Primary said in a news release early this month announcing a trio of buildings the architects designed. The other properties are 40 Terrace and 132 Terrace, “fourteen 100 percent affordable artist live/work home-ownership units … built in partnership with the City of Boston as part of their ‘Housing a Changing City: Boston 2030′ initiative.”

Located near the Orange Line’s Roxbury Crossing Station and Roxbury Community College, 80 Terrace has a commercial condo divided into six WeWork-style offices and nine residences, including this top-floor home.

Advertisement

From the hallway in the elevator building, the unit opens into an open floor plan encompassing the living area, dining area, and kitchen in 455 square feet, or about a half of the total unit.

The living area is open to the dining space and kitchen. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

These spaces show off design features found throughout much of the condo: The flooring is oak with a natural finish, the ceilings are dotted with recessed lights, the ceiling height is 10 feet, and muntin-less, energy-efficient windows with black frames let in lots of natural light.

Just inside the front door, there is a closet on the right and the kitchen to the left. The latter is defined by a long peninsula with a sink, a Caesarstone top with a waterfall edge, seating for four, and white, smooth-front cabinetry.

Advertisement

Opposite the peninsula is the working part of the kitchen, comprising stainless steel Bosch Benchmark appliances, including a gas cooktop and oven; a Caesarstone backsplash; and a refrigerator clad in white to blend in with the mix of white and oak cabinetry.

The kitchen is defined by a long peninsula with a sink, sleek oak cabinetry, and high-end appliances. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

Just beyond the kitchen is the closet for the stacked washer/ dryer. This is also the way to access the second full bath, which offers a single oak vanity topped with Caesarstone and a shower/tub combination with a rain shower head. The bathroom walls are clad in white subway tile, and the flooring is Marazzi tile.

The primary suite bath features a floating oak dual vanity topped with Caesarstone and a tub/shower combination with a rain shower head. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

The guest bedroom is 105 square feet with two windows and a pair of double-door closets. The high ceiling and white walls lend an airiness to the space.

The guest bedroom has a pair of double-door closets. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

In the living room, a door opens to the primary suite, which totals 280 square feet. The bedroom area takes up 160 square feet of that and has two windows. The adjoining bath comes with a floating double vanity that has the same smooth-front oak cabinetry found in the kitchen, a Caesarstone counter, and a walk-in shower with a rain shower head. The flooring and the shower surround are Marazzi tile.

The door to the en-suite bath is also how one accesses the walk-in closet.

Advertisement

The bedroom area of the primary suite is 105 square feet with two windows. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

The guest bath comes with a shower-tub combination and a rain shower head. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

Owners share a common roof deck with a gas hookup for grill stations. Each unit comes with one parking space in the building’s garage, where there is one electric vehicle charger with multiple connections. The monthly fee includes water and sewer charges, grounds and elevator maintenance, property management, insurance, security, snow removal, and reserve funds.

(Rendering) The owners share the roof deck, which has a gas hookup for grilling. Anfuso Imaging Inc.

The Team Real Estate Advisers of Coldwell Banker Realty in Cambridge has the listing.

Primary is a firm that three alumni of the Harvard Graduate School of Design formed. The project team included Zephyr Architects as the architect of record.

Follow John R. Ellement and Address on Twitter @JREbosglobe and @globehomes. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.