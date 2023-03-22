fb-pixel Skip to main content
After releasing him, Patriots are bringing back Jalen Mills on one-year deal

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Jalen Mills's one-year contract is worth up to $6.1 million.Billie Weiss/Getty

Five days after releasing Jalen Mills, the Patriots are bringing back the 28-year-old defensive back, a league source confirmed.

Mills, who originally signed a four-year, $24 million deal in 2021, will return to New England on a one-year contract worth up to $6.1 million.

With longtime captain Devin McCourty retiring, Mills could help fill the void at safety. He played the position before moving to cornerback.

When McCourty retired, Mills tweeted: “Y’all know I really play safety, right?”

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.


Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

