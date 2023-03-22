After releasing him, Patriots are bringing back Jalen Mills on one-year deal

Five days after releasing Jalen Mills, the Patriots are bringing back the 28-year-old defensive back, a league source confirmed.
Mills, who originally signed a four-year, $24 million deal in 2021, will return to New England on a one-year contract worth up to $6.1 million.
With longtime captain Devin McCourty retiring, Mills could help fill the void at safety. He played the position before moving to cornerback.
When McCourty retired, Mills tweeted: “Y’all know I really play safety, right?”
Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.