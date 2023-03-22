The Celtics looked unbeatable in Sacramento, so why am I still worried?

The question in a banner-or-bust season that has the playoffs right around the corner is whether the Celtics are capable of finding a way to win when they’re not at their absolute best, bombarding opponents with balletic ball movement and 3-point accuracy. That’s what champions are made of — summoning your best when it’s required or finding another way when the ideal option isn’t available.

If you propped your eyelids open, it was a treat to see the Celtics can open threes and end their six-game road trip on a hoops high note at 4-2.

We know where the parquet peak is, what the Celtics look like at their best. We saw it Tuesday night in California’s capital as the Celtics whipped the ball around and whipped the Sacramento Kings, 132-109, in a late-night act as entertaining as anything you would see fronted by Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon.

It has been a rocky ride for the Celtics post-All-Star break. They’re just 8-6, with nine games left in the regular season. The No. 1 seed in the East that seemed like a fait accompli back in the fall is two games out of reach.

Any interesting off-court speculation about the long-term viability of the Jays as a duo aside, the Celtics regrouped and got their groove back against the Kings, owners of the NBA’s best offense. They also welcomed back center Rob Williams, who hadn’t played since injuring his left hamstring against the Nets March 3.

They handed the Kings their most lopsided home loss of the season. They didn’t blow another double-digit lead, an epidemic recently. Instead, they expanded it with a 9-0 run to take a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“The Sacramento Kings have been playing good basketball, so we wanted to come in here and make a little bit of a statement,” Jaylen Brown told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston.

Jayson Tatum bounced back from a horrid performance in Utah with 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists to tie Larry Bird for the most 30-point games in a season in team history with 39. Still, if you haven’t figured it out by now, this team is about The Tandem, not just Tatum. He and Brown combined for 63 points, 8 assists, and just 2 turnovers. As a team, the Celtics passed out 33 assists and registered only 5 turnovers.

“That’s the team we’ve been for the majority of the year,” coach Joe Mazzulla told his players postgame in a clip the Celtics posted to their social media.

“That mind-set, that maturity, that’s who we are. From a basketball standpoint, we won everything. …Thank you for listening. We beat them at the free throw line, and we beat them at the 3-point line. … That’s the team I know.”

It is the Celtics team we know, so why am I still worried? It’s mainly because it’s hard to envision that games like Tuesday night’s are going to be easily replicated night after night in the grinding gauntlet of the playoffs.

These Celtics either overwhelm you with offensive answers or they falter as they approach the fourth-quarter finish line and give games away.

Some of the losses recently were gruesome: blowing a 28-point lead against the Nets, squandering a 14-point second-half lead in a double-OT loss to the Knicks, surrendering a 15-point lead (14 entering the fourth) against Cleveland, and being up by 19 in the first half against Utah before dropping a 118-117 decision.

On nights when everything is clicking offensively, the Celtics look unbeatable. In the third quarter, they shot a sizzling 15 of 22, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. They scored on nine straight possessions.

But when the threes start clanging, players start pressing, and the ball starts sticking, the Celtics look like a team without a Plan B. That’s the case despite ranking in the top five in the NBA in both offensive rating and defensive rating.

The Celtics are averaging 108.7 points per game in their 23 losses and 122.1 per game in their 50 wins. They have the best defensive rating (points per 100 possessions) of any team in the league in losses (114.3), which means some of those losses should’ve been wins.

Boston and Golden State are the only teams scoring more than 40 percent of their total points via the trey.

The 3-pointer is the dessert of the NBA; it’s always tempting to order up, it looks good when delivered, it’s sweet, and the taste leaves you craving more. But sometimes you regret the decision if you indulge too much, and it’s not an advisable primary source for a healthy long-term diet.

The Celtics must display that they can muscle past teams defensively and offensively on nights when the three is off the menu.

The Warriors can have their 3-point cake and eat it too. The Celtics? That remains to be seen

The disparity between what the Celtics shoot from the 3-point line in wins and losses is alarming and telling. The Boston Three Party logs 40.4 percent from behind the line in wins and 31.8 percent in losses, which ranks 25th in the league. Not coincidentally, the Celtics shot 18 of 44 (40.9) percent against the Kings.

Doc Rivers popularized the aphorism that the NBA is a make-or-miss league. The Celtics feel like a make-miss team. That’s a challenging way to live for the four playoff rounds and 16 wins it will take to raise Banner No. 18.

Go cold in one series and go fishing.

It’s also why the return of Williams was a welcome sight. He’s the best chance for the Celtics to be more balanced in the playoffs, not relying so much on overwhelming offense and tapping into the defensive identity that delivered them to the NBA Finals last season.

“Seeing Rob on the floor was huge. … He gives us a different level defensively,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics are going to require a little more grind and a little less offensive glam to take home a title. A lot of nights can be like Tuesday in Sacramento when the threes fall and it all just falls into place, but not all of them.

Sometimes being the best means finding a way to win when you don’t have it. That’s the final hurdle the Celtics have to clear.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.