JuJu Smith-Schuster explains why he signed with the Patriots

Smith-Schuster joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Tuesday to discuss joining the Patriots. He was asked what led him to sign with New England, noting that Bill Belichick played a central role.

“To be honest, it was Belichick, man,” Smith Schuster explained. “The want and the need and the position that I can fill there really caught my attention there. I felt like that was the most – to feel wanted in a place where I’m playing (for) a head coach I have a lot of respect for, and I just think that goes a long way.”

One change to the Patriots offense next season will be newly hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Smith-Schuster spoke enthusiastically about O’Brien, but was short on specifics.

“It’s going to be a little bit of everything, them giving me the opportunity to go inside-outside,” Smith-Schuster said when asked about what his role might be. “I think what Bill (O’Brien) does bring to the table is being able to dominate on the offensive game plan, and me coming in and filling those roles. Obviously, they see potential in what I can do.”