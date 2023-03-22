Masataka Yoshida returns to Red Sox camp as a champion after turning heads at World Baseball Classic

Cora stopped mid-sentence and shouted toward Yoshida “Hey!” before the two embraced. It was the first time the two had seen each other since Yoshida’s departure for the World Baseball Classic earlier this month.

The Sox outfielder is now a WBC champion, following Japan’s 3-2 win against the United States Tuesday evening. The outfielder dominated the tournament, batting .409/.531/.727 with a 1.258 OPS and two homers in seven games.

“I’m tired,” said Yoshida, who traveled to Miami from Tokyo for the semifinal and final before making his way back to camp.

Advertisement

Tired, but it was worth it. For seven games, the baseball world got a glimpse of the Sox’ most notable free agent signing this year.

“He has style, man,” Cora said. “He has swag. He played good defense over there. Whenever he made the play you saw him flipping the ball in like [Ichiro Suzuki]. So it was cool to see. I’ve been saying all along those guys [Japanese players] are fundamentally sound. They know how to play. They run the bases well. They put the ball in play. Usually [with Yoshida], you can tell he goes after it early in the count. He’s not afraid to let it fly but then with two strikes, he back strikes the ball and puts the ball in play.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Yoshida will resume spring training play Friday when the Sox take on the Braves. You can bet more players around the league will know his name after his WBC performance.

“He’s a good player,” Cora said. “He’s a great dude. He enjoyed the whole experience.”

Duran likely out

Outfielder Jarren Duran played in a minor league game after a chunk of camp because of his commitment to the WBC. During that time, outfielder Raimel Tapia put together an impressive camp, batting .351 with two homers and a 1.049 OPS this spring. Duran, meanwhile, got only five at-bats during the WBC. Cora said Duran’s lack of plate appearances won’t hurt his case of making the squad. But considering the fact that Duran has two options and Tapia doesn’t, it’s a stretch to think Duran has a chance of making the Opening Day roster.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of good players in camp that will make it a lot tougher,” Cora said. “And obviously a roster is not as flexible as others. There’s a lot of guys with no options and we have to decide which is the best group we’re going to take to Boston.”

Duran had six Grapefruit League at-bats before leaving for the WBC, registering three hits, including a homer.

Spring cleaning

Yu Chang will arrive at camp tomorrow morning after dealing with visa issues following the WBC. He will have little time to ramp up which puts his Opening Day roster spot in jeopardy ... Alex Verdugo will resume spring training play Friday after playing in the WBC for Mexico ... Connor Wong (hamstring) will catch Thursday’s game against the Tigers at Bradenton. It will be the first time Wong will see Grapefruit League action since his injury early into camp. Cora believes Wong will be ready for the year despite the lack of at-bats, making it a two-game race between Jorge Alfaro and Wong for the No. 2 catcher role. “The at-bats, obviously, that’s something that we [couldn’t] control but we can control now,” Cora said of Wong. “He’s been hitting a lot the last few days. Physically, he’s in a good spot.” ... Triston Casas (pinky soreness) will play Thursday.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.