Boston University, Merrimack, Harvard set to chase NCAA men’s hockey championship

But all three will face a stiff test in their first-round matchups.

The NCAA men’s hockey tournament gets underway Thursday. The three Massachusetts teams competing — Boston University, Harvard, and Merrimack — all received good news when they learned they would be staying in New England for the regionals.

Boston University (27-10-0) vs. Western Michigan (23-14-1), Thursday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

BU is the No. 2 seed and will open with the Broncos, who were second in the NCHC and are in the tournament for the second straight season. While the Terriers were busy capturing the Hockey East tournament crown, Western Michigan hasn’t played since March 11, when Colorado College swept it.

Last year the Broncos also made the trek east and beat Northeastern in Worcester as the No. 1 regional seed. It was the program’s first win in seven appearances in the NCAA tournament.

The teams’ goals numbers are identical: 3.9 scored per game, tied for third-best in the nation, and 2.6 allowed. The Broncos have the most productive line in the country in freshman Ryan McAllister (13-35—48), sophomore Max Sasson (15-27—42), and NCHC Player of the Year Jason Polin (29-17—46). One of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, Polin’s 29 goals is tops in the nation.

“They obviously have some great offensive players up front, so it’s going to be our job to stay in their face and take away time and space for them and kind of close quick on them on the D-zone as well and transition to offense quickly,” said BU captain Domenick Fensore.

BU brings plenty of firepower as well, led by defenseman Lane Hutson (14-33—47), who was the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and a Hobey Baker finalist. Senior Matt Brown is the leading goal-scorer with 15 (plus 29 assists).

In net, junior Cameron Rowe is 22-13-1 with a 2.45 goals against average and a .907 save percentage for Western Michigan. Norwell native Drew Commesso will be back between the pipes for the Terriers, fresh off being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team after recording 60 saves over two games last weekend.

Should the Terriers prevail, they will face the winner of top-seeded Denver and Cornell at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional — Friday

Harvard (24-7-2) vs. Ohio State (20-15-3), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Quinnipiac (30-4-3) vs. Merrimack (23-13-1), 5:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

The Buckeyes are back in the tournament for the first time since 2019 and boast the No. 1 penalty kill in the country (.895). Freshman Stephen Halliday leads the team in points (9-31—40), followed by Jake Wise (12-23—35), a fifth-year senior who starred at Central Catholic and played three seasons at BU. Sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrie (3-26—29) was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Harvard has plenty of firepower, led by Hopkinton native and ECAC Player of the Year Sean Farrell. (He’s also a Hobey Baker finalist.) The junior is second in the nation in points per game with 1.58 (20-32—52 in 33 games). Alex Laferriere (21) and Matthew Coronato (20) also had 20 goals for the Crimson. Southborough’s Henry Thrun was named the best defensive defenseman in the conference.

While the Buckeyes only have two players with NCAA tournament experience, Harvard has 16.

“They remind me of a few teams in our league that have the high-end skill that can beat you in a minute’s notice,” said Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik. “We have to be at our best, no question.”

Advertisement

Merrimack, which finished second in Hockey East, received the last at-large bid and will face No. 2 overall seed Quinnipiac in Friday’s nightcap.

Expect coach Scott Borek to keep rolling with the goalie rotation, which would give junior Zachary Borgiel the start after sophomore Hugo Ollas got the nod for the Hockey East title game on Saturday. Borek compares their relationship to that of Bruins netminders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

“That’s exactly how our goalie room is,” said Borek. “It’s really a huge bonus to us. Not only how talented they both are, but how much they care about each other.”

Lunenburg’s Alex Jefferies (14-27—41) leads the Warriors in points, ahead of Mansfield’s Matt Copponi (14-15—29).

Quinnipiac won the ECAC regular-season crown, but lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament. They boast two Hobey Baker finalists in goalie Yaniv Perets, who leads the country in both goals-against average (1.52) and winning percentage (.851), and forward Collin Graf (20-35—55). Graf, a native of Lincoln, Mass., is third in the nation in both assists per game (0.95) and points per game (1.49).

The two winners will meet in the regional final at 4 p.m. Sunday.

