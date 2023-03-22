Up close and personal with the Red Sox: Portraits of spring training

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox’ Fenway South complex has yards and yards of netting and dozens of ballplayers coming from the major and minor league clubhouses. The sound of their spikes on the pavement leading to the practice fields is music to any baseball fan’s ears.
Through the batting cage netting, the players look anonymous. But if you get up close and personal, just the opposite is true. Last year was horrible for the last-place Sox, but this spring has been wonderful for fans.
For the players, it’s no longer like Beatle Mania, as former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield observed after they won their first world championship in 86 years in 2004. There are fewer fans, cheaper tickets on secondary markets, and better access to players.
Advertisement
How close can one get to the 2023 Red Sox? I used a 600mm camera lens and made the rounds during a week when sunshine and smiles were in abundance.
The portraits provide a close-up view of this year’s cast of characters, from Alex Verdugo’s diamond grillz to rookie Masataka Yoshida getting rung up by an umpire.
Sure, these games don’t count, but the low expectations for the team seem to inspire a more relaxed atmosphere. More importantly, baseball in sunny Florida is a sure sign that spring is steadily advancing toward Fenway Park.
Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.