Up close and personal with the Red Sox: Portraits of spring training

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox’ Fenway South complex has yards and yards of netting and dozens of ballplayers coming from the major and minor league clubhouses. The sound of their spikes on the pavement leading to the practice fields is music to any baseball fan’s ears.

Through the batting cage netting, the players look anonymous. But if you get up close and personal, just the opposite is true. Last year was horrible for the last-place Sox, but this spring has been wonderful for fans.

For the players, it’s no longer like Beatle Mania, as former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield observed after they won their first world championship in 86 years in 2004. There are fewer fans, cheaper tickets on secondary markets, and better access to players.