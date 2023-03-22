fb-pixel Skip to main content
Stan Grossfeld

Up close and personal with the Red Sox: Portraits of spring training

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2023, 1 hour ago
In the batting cage, Red Sox players can tend to look alike. Get out a big camera lens, however, and it's a whole new ballgame (see below).Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox’ Fenway South complex has yards and yards of netting and dozens of ballplayers coming from the major and minor league clubhouses. The sound of their spikes on the pavement leading to the practice fields is music to any baseball fan’s ears.

Through the batting cage netting, the players look anonymous. But if you get up close and personal, just the opposite is true. Last year was horrible for the last-place Sox, but this spring has been wonderful for fans.

For the players, it’s no longer like Beatle Mania, as former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield observed after they won their first world championship in 86 years in 2004. There are fewer fans, cheaper tickets on secondary markets, and better access to players.

How close can one get to the 2023 Red Sox? I used a 600mm camera lens and made the rounds during a week when sunshine and smiles were in abundance.

The portraits provide a close-up view of this year’s cast of characters, from Alex Verdugo’s diamond grillz to rookie Masataka Yoshida getting rung up by an umpire.

Sure, these games don’t count, but the low expectations for the team seem to inspire a more relaxed atmosphere. More importantly, baseball in sunny Florida is a sure sign that spring is steadily advancing toward Fenway Park.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo showed off his diamond grillz. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


Pitcher Brayan Bello worked on his bubble gum technique.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Outfielder Masataka Yoshida, in his first year of adapting to the majors, reacted to a called strike. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
First baseman Triston Casas, his face coated in sunscreen, had JetBlue Park reflected in his sunglasses.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Manager Alex Cora marked changes in his lineup card during a spring training game. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Second baseman Christian Arroyo sank his teeth into his work.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Righthander Kutter Crawford threw a bullpen session.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Jarren Duran balanced his glove and worked his mouthpiece.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Game planning coordinator Jason Varitek held a sock full of baseballs. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Third baseman Rafael Devers, who got an 11-year, $331 million contract in the offseason, focused on a pitch.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.