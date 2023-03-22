fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Wednesday’s spring training report: Tanner Houck, Red Sox pounded by Twins

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2023, 1 hour ago
Among Tanner Houck's 10 hits allowed on Wednesday night were three home runs.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Twins 11, Red Sox 0

RECORD: 12-10-4

BREAKDOWN: Tanner Houck’s putrid spring continued, as the righthander was shellacked for eight runs in 4⅔ innings. He allowed 10 hits and a whopping three homers. Houck also hit three batters.

“I sucked. That’s about as blatant as I can put it,” Houck said

NEXT: The Red Sox travel to Bradenton Thursday for a matchup with the Pirates beginning at 1:05 p.m. on WEEI-850.

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video