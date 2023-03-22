WEEI’s Chris Curtis uses ethnic slur during show

“Oh, yes, that’s a great [topic],’’ said Hill, as he and Cox immediately mentioned a couple of brands.

During a segment talking about Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo’s plan to formally present a proposal to outlaw the small alcohol bottles, which often end up littered, co-host Courtney Cox suggested that the show’s participants rank their top five favorite nips.

Chris Curtis, an executive producer and on-air personality on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,’’ used a racist slur during Tuesday’s program while the hosts were discussing the possibility of a ban on “nips” – miniature bottles of alcohol – in Boston.

As they were talking, Curtis interjected and said, “Oh, I’d probably go Mina Kimes.”

Advertisement

Kimes is a high-profile ESPN personality and NFL analyst who is of Korean descent on her mother’s side.

“Nip” is an ethnic slur that targets Japanese people, an abbreviation of Nippon, the Japanese name for Japan. The slur gained prominence in World War II.

Hill, Cox, and fellow co-host Jermaine Wiggins did not respond to Curtis and continued with the conversation. After his comment, Curtis glanced at producer Chris Scheim, who was laughing.

ESPN released a statement, saying “There is no place for these type of hateful comments, which were uncalled for and extremely offensive,”

A spokesperson at Audacy, WEEI’s parent company, said the company had no comment, but suggested that Curtis meant to say actress Mila Kunis’s name rather than Kimes’s.

Curtis, who has been at WEEI since April 2013, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Mike Thomas, Audacy’s senior vice president and market manager in Boston, or WEEI operations manager Ken Laird.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.