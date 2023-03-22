With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at their best, Celtics dominate Kings to wrap up road trip with a blowout

The Kings started fast and had the Celtics reeling, but patience paid offl. Boston used a late second-quarter run to take the lead and then overwhelmed Sacramento’s shaky defense with 3-point prowess in the third for a 132-109 win at Golden 1 Center.

The league’s No. 1 offense bombards opponents with 3-point shots to complement the bruising inside game of All-Star Domantas Sabonis to score in the paint.

SACRAMENTO — After two full days off to reflect and recover, the Celtics knew they had to be patient and disciplined in their road trip finale against the Kings.

After a subpar outing and scoreless second half Saturday at Utah, Jayson Tatum focused on scoring in the paint and finished with 36 points plus 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Jaylen Brown added 27 on 10-for-16 shooting as Boston finished their joint-longest road trip of the season 4-2.

Those two losses came by a combined 3 points.

The Celtics used a 40-point third quarter to build a 20-point lead against a Kings team that looked exhausted in the second half. Sacramento played Monday in Utah to finish a four-game road trip. Mike Brown pulled his starters with the Celtics up 20 with five minutes left.

It was a pleasant end to a long sojourn for the Celtics. They were coming off a 1-point loss Saturday in Utah when they blew a 19-point lead. But they would not relinquish this double-digit lead, using 20 points off the bench from Derrick White and hustle from Grant Williams to hold off a small fourth-quarter Sacramento rally.

Tatum, seen here celebrating a second-half bucket Tuesday night, finished with a team-high 36 points in the win. Ezra Shaw/Getty

The Celtics looking at the Kings was a lot like looking in the mirror. The Kings pepper the rim with 3-pointers. They push the ball constantly and sometimes make careless turnovers or take bad shots. The Celtics’ hope was to defend well enough eventually for the Kings to cool off after a blazing start.

Sacramento scored 24 points in the first 6 minutes, 24 seconds, including five 3-pointers. Boston responded by becoming more aggressive defensively, challenging shots, and focusing on rebounding. The result was 8 Kings points for the remainder of the period, and the Celtics would lead the entire second half.

Robert Williams returned after nearly three weeks out and added 6 points and 7 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.