With the recent retirement of some notable coaches, it’ll be a changing of the guard at several high school programs

But all, in the past week or so, decided it was time to step aside, spend more time with their families, have a bit more free time, satisfied with what were enriching experiences, the ability to have a positive impact on student-athletes at the high school level.

Collectively, Mark Lee and Bob Carpenter worked behind the benches of the St. Mary’s and Westford Academy boys’ varsity hockey programs, respectively, for 64 years as head coaches. Their service, though, extend many more years. Brian Fontas was the varsity girls’ hockey coach at Acton-Boxborough for 24 years. And Doug McCarthy directed the varsity girls’ soccer program at Newton South for 24 years too.

On Wednesday, Lee officially retired after 37 years as head coach at his alma mater (Class of 1980). He was involved with the program for 40 years, and racked up 497 wins, seventh all-time among boys’ hockey coaches in Massachusetts.

“I’m the one that’s blessed,” said Lee. “These kids have really made coaching for me, my family. We call St. Mary’s hockey the hockey family.”

Lee presided over six North titles and a 2017 Division 1 state championship. First entranced with the program when his older brother, David, played on the team, Lee has personified Spartans’ hockey.

St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall served as a manager for Lee’s team beginning in 1990. Lee’s nephew, Corey, captained the Spartans in 2007 and Lee has appeared as the best man in several player’s weddings, a testament to the longevity of Lee’s career and how many lives he impacted.

“He was hired [as an assistant coach] when I was 6 years old ,” said Newhall. “Fast forward 40 years, we’re in the mix of the top Division 1 programs in the state in a state with very good high school hockey.”

After 27 seasons, Carpenter retired at Westford. Coaching for 48 years after starting as an assistant in Swampscott in 1975, his impact on the game resides in the care he demonstrated for his players.

“I love the team that I had this year,” said Carpenter. “I’m going to be 70 years old next December. It was just the right time.”

Carpenter starred at Woburn before captaining UMass-Lowell in 1974-75. With his life engrained in hockey, he and his wife, Janet, went on their first date at a hockey game at the University of New Hampshire on Nov. 4, 1973, to watch his former Woburn teammate, Billy Dunn, skate for Merrimack.

Both Lee and Carpenter earned induction into their respective school’s Hall of Fames and the Massachusetts High School Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

At A-B, Fontas won 314 games, nine MVC/DCL league championships, and state finals appearances in 2011 and 2015. On the back of each trophy, players from the team that season signed the back, leaving their mark on the program forever.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the second girls’ hockey coach to receive such an honor.

“That’s what I wanted to establish at Acton-Boxborough: compete every day in and out, win or lose,” said Fontas. “I was so fortunate to coach some tremendous athletes.”

Acton-Boxborough also will need to fill the boys’ hockey position with the resignation of Kevin Richardson.

Away from the rink, McCarthy has retired after 29 years, including 24 at the helm. McCarthy began coaching after his daughter, Cristin, expressed an interest in soccer when she was 6. After spotting an ad in the Globe about a coaching position with the Lions, McCarthy eventually led the Lions to four Dual County League championships and an appearance in the 2021 Division 1 semifinals.

“That’s been one of the most gratifying things coaching for me: trying to build a program that’s successful on the field but also that helps young women have a feeling of accomplishment,” said McCarthy.

In 456 games, McCarthy had 356 wins or ties. McCarthy earned several coaching distinctions throughout his career, highlighted by a 2020 induction into the Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

Notables

▪ The Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star games are scheduled for the Sunday at the Canton Ice House, with puck drop for the boys’ North vs. South game at 4 p.m., followed by the girls’ North/South faceoff at 6.

South boys — F Will Martin (Quincy); F Ryan Kane (Weymouth); F Alden Harrington (Duxbury); F Owen McHugh (Milton); F Tim Ward (Norwell); F Ace Concannon (Hingham); F Gavin Moynihan (Xaverian); F Joe Dimartino (Xaverian); F Robbie Marshall (Wellesley); F Jacob Finkelstein (Walpole); F Jackie Murphy (BC High); F Nicholas Fasano (Braintree); D Aiden Dunphy (Silver Lake); D Jake Hemingham (Marshfield); D Chase McKenna (Hingham); D Jack Dickie (Watertown); D Matt Cox (BC High); D Drew Coady (Braintree); D Matt Bianculli (Walpole); D Matt Keenan (Archbishop William); G Brady Quackenbush (Marshfield); G Casey Williams (Watertown); G Sam Mazanec (Duxbury). Coaches — Micke Flaherty (Duxbury) and Chris Googins (Pembroke);

North boys — F Patrick Harnan (Boston Latin); F Brady Bullock (St. Mary’s); F Ronan Locke (Swampscott); F Evan Pennucci (Reading); F Brady Darcey (Shawsheen Tech); F Ben Mulgrew (Westford); F Mike Daniels (Wilmington); F Jack Hayes (Winthrop); F Cole Blaeser (St. John’s Prep); F Koby Sloan (Burlington); F Cam Fici (Belmont); F Carter Richardson (Shrewsbury); D Joe O’Keefe (Melrose); D Ryan Noonan (Arlington Catholic); D Cam Doherty (Essex Tech); D Kevin Thompson (Reading); D Braeden MacDonald (Triton); D Aidan Holland (St. John’s Prep); D Tyler Lareau (Andover); D Peter Grace (Belmont); G Jamie Brooks (Newburyport); G Ryan Melanson (St. John’s Shrewsbury); G Logan Herguth (Lincoln-Sudbury); Coach — Kristian Hanson (St. John’s Prep);

South girls — F Lexi Yost (Bishop Stang); F Ava O’Donoghue (NDA-Hingham); F Lauren White (NDA-Hingham); F Grace Mottau (Archbishop Williams); F Maggie Lynch (Archbishop Williams); F Abbie Kennedy (Hingham); F Maddie McDonald (Norwell); F Maeve Campbell (Plymouth); F Jenna Fitzsimmons (Medway); F Mason Puumala (Framingham); F Alana Nevin (Martha’s Vineyard); F Audrey Koen (Canton); D Mckenna Colella (Duxbury); D Maya Batista (Canton); D Maggie Dineen (Quincy); D McKenna Doucette (Natick); D Emilie Infanger (Medway); D Lily Mcgoldrick (Duxbury); D Kelsey Littlewood (Braintree); D Abby Dunn (Archbishop Williams); G Sophia Visceglio (Sandwich); G Carolyn Durand (Canton); G Nicole Prescott (Norwell); Coach — John Findley (NDA-Hingham)

North girls — F Tory Apostolakes (Billerica-Chelmsford); F Kaitlyn Bush (HPNA); F Jenna Chaplain (St. Mary’s); F Maggie Driscoll (Watertown); F Emma Holmes (Winthrop); F Julia Holmes (Winthrop); F Grace Seabury (Wakefield); F Rose MacLean (Andover); F Shelby Nassar (HPNA); F Shea Nemeskal (Beverly/Danvers); F Eliza O’Sullivan (Andover); F Maggie Pierce (St. Mary’s); D Olivia Bower (Algonquin); D Lily Duffy (Belmont); D Annie Ettenhoffer (Winchester); D Reagan MacPherson (Waltham); D Maddie Mrva (Shrewsbury); D Remore Serra (Billerica-Chelmsford); D Abby Sousa (Burlington); D Hannah Tsouvalas (Marblehead); G Bridget Gray (Belmont); G Mikal Franklin (Framingham); G Teagan Wilson (Newburyport); Coach — Anthony Martucci (Winthrop);

In his final game as Brockton's head football coach, Peter Colombo capped a 19-year career at the helm with a 31-20 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham in a Thanksgiving Day rival game played at Fenway Park. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

▪ Peter Colombo, who capped his 19-year run as Brockton football coach with a 31-20 win over Southeast Conference win over Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway Park on Nov. 23, 2022, will honored with a retirement party on Saturday, April 15, at Thorny Lea Golf Club. A cocktail hour (12:30-1:30) will be followed by a meal. Cost is $45. Contact Richard Bloomstein at richardbloomstein@bpsma.org. Colombo replaced his father, Armond, at the helm of the Boxers and finished 142-80-1 overall, including a 9-2 finish last fall. His legendary father won a combined 316 games at Archbishop Williams and Brockton . . . A tip of the cap to retiring Lincoln-Sudbury AD Art Reilly, who departs next week after coming on board in 2017. Previously, he worked 35 years in the Berkshires, his final 10 as the athletic director at Lee.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondent Julia Yohe contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.