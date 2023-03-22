Uganda passes strict antigay bill that imposes death penalty for some

The death penalty would be applied to people convicted of “aggravated homosexuality,” a sweeping term defined in the law as homosexual acts committed by anyone infected with HIV or involving children, disabled people or anyone drugged against their will.

The law, which was passed late Tuesday night after more than seven hours of discussion and amendments, calls for a life sentence for anyone engaging in gay sex. Even attempting to have same-sex relations would be met with a seven-year prison term.

NAIROBI — Lawmakers in Uganda have passed a sweeping antigay law that can bring punishments as severe as the death penalty — the culmination of a long-running campaign to criminalize homosexuality and target LGBTQ people in the conservative nation in East Africa.

The parliamentary vote in Uganda caps a struggle over gay rights in Uganda that has drawn international attention for nearly 15 years. It comes as antigay policies and discrimination have been on the rise in several African nations, including Kenya, Ghana, and Zambia.

The legislation in Uganda, called the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, also imposes a penalty of up to 1 billion Ugandan shillings (about $264,000) on any entity convicted of promoting homosexuality. People younger than 18 who are convicted of engaging in homosexuality face up to three years in prison, along with a period of “rehabilitation.”

“This house will continue to pass laws that recognize, protect, and safeguard the sovereignty, morals, and cultures of this country,” Anita Annet Among, speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, said after legislators finished voting.

The bill will now go to President Yoweri Museveni, Uganda’s leader for nearly four decades, who has been an outspoken driver of antigay measures. He has in the past accused gay people of undermining the stability of Uganda and in recent weeks called them “deviants.”

Museveni is also a close Western ally whose nation receives almost $1 billion a year in development aid from the United States. He has pressed for antigay measures, despite exhortations by Western nations to respect the rights of LGBTQ citizens and in defiance of threats to cut aid.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Ugandan government “to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation,” saying that it would undermine the rights of Ugandans and “could reverse gains” in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The bill’s passing was sharply criticized by rights groups and by a few lawmakers in Uganda who said that it infringed on the freedoms of Ugandans and further eroded the rights of gay people.

Volker Türk, the United Nations human rights chief, called the antigay law “probably among the worst of its kind in the world” and said that it could “serve to incite people against each other.”

The bill was introduced in early March by lawmaker Asuman Basalirwa, who has said that homosexuality threatens family values and the safety of Ugandan children. Basalirwa did not immediately respond to an interview request.

In Uganda, a country of about 46 million people — about 85 percent Christian and 15 percent Muslim — religious leaders have jointly inveighed against homosexuality and what they say is its impact on the sanctity of family and children. Many religious leaders say that homosexuality is a Western import and have held protests and rallies urging legislators to introduce laws that would harshly penalize gay people.

The legislation passed Tuesday was a revised version of a harsh 2014 law signed by Museveni that punished “aggravated homosexuality” with life in prison.

But the Ugandan Constitutional Court nullified the law that same year, saying that it had been passed in Parliament without the necessary quorum.

In contrast, for the vote Tuesday night, lawmakers filled parliamentary chambers, with a majority of those present voting for the bill.