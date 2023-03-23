In ‘Accused,’ time works against one-off episodes

I’ve been watching “Accused,” the Fox series in which each episode tells a completely different story, with a completely different cast, about a defendant on trial and how he or she wound up there. The stories include a man who retaliates against the man who abused his 10-year-old daughter, a Navajo man dealing with a traitor to his activism, and a mother whose son was killed in a school shooting facing an Alex Jones-like figure who denies her son’s death. The actors include Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Whitney Cummings, Molly Parker, and Margo Martindale.

The show, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., offers something similar to “Law & Order” and its spinoffs: a case of the week and no need to be up-to-date on the story line. “Accused,” based on a BBC series, is even more self-standing than “Law & Order,” since none of the characters — cops, judges, lawyers — recur from week to week, and the issues at stake in each hour rarely repeat. While I do enjoy ongoing story lines that build across seasons, there are times when a one-off suits perfectly.