Author readings around Boston March 26-April 1

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Ana Crespo (”Lia & Luis: Puzzled!”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Mark Hoffmann (”The Note Who Faced the Music”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jazz Book of the Year Award Nominees are in conversation at 1 p.m. virtually via Jazz Journalists Association (Tickets are $10, free for members) ... Sherry Boschert (”37 Words: Title IX and Fifty Years of Fighting Sex Discrimination”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Ari Shapiro (”The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening”) is in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 4 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $44, including a copy of the book, $5 for students, $10 for virtual attendees).
MONDAY
David Waldstreicher (”The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence”) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library ... Katherine Levine Einstein and Maxwell Palmer (”Neighborhood Defenders: Participatory Politics and America’s Housing Crisis”) are in conversation at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Alex Prud’homme (”Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... David Stromberg (”Simple Gimpl: The Definitive Bilingual Edition”) is in conversation with Jamaica Kincaid at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Christine Kenneally (”Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Kelly Link (”White Cat, Black Dog: Stories”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $27, including a copy of the book) ... Rebecca Caprara (”Spin”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Liam Callanan (”When in Rome”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Nicole Melleby and A.J. Sass (”Camp Quiltbag”) are in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
Catherine Musemeche (”Lethal Tides: Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... Judith L. Herman, MD (”Truth and Repair: How Trauma Survivors Envision Justice”) is in conversation with Diane Rosenfeld at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Tara Dairman (”The Girl from Earth’s End”) and Rajani LaRocca (”Mirror to Mirror”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Julie Gerstenblatt (”Daughters of Nantucket”) is in conversation with Serena Burdick at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Mary Llewellyn McNeil (”Century’s Witness: The Extraordinary Life of Journalist Wallace Carroll”) is in conversation with Dan Kennedy at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe ... Catherine Musemeche (”Lethal Tides: Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II”) reads at 6 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Arline T. Geronimus (”Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society”) is in conversation with Linda Villarosa at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Mary Pinard (”Ghost Heart”) and Moira Linehan (”& Company”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Tom Comitta (”The Nature Book”) is in conversation with Nick Montfort at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Glenn Taylor (”The Songs of Betty Baach”) is in conversation with Darius Atefat-Peckham at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... David Baker (”Whale Fall: Poems”) and Page Hill Starzinger (”Vortex Street”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Mat Heagerty (”Lumberjackula”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Julie Carrick Dalton (”The Last Beekeeper”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
FRIDAY
Bruce Schneier (”A Hacker’s Mind: How the Powerful Bend Society’s Rules, and How to Bend Them Back”) is in conversation with Hiawatha Bray at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store ... Lizzie Stark (”Egg: A Dozen Ovatures”) is in conversation with Molly Birnbaum at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Blair Austin (”Dioramas”) is in conversation with Molly Akin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
Melissa Stewart and Rob Dunlavey (”Whale Fall: Exploring an Ocean-Floor Ecosystem”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Cynthia Delia Coddington and Josephine Provenzano Hoppe (”Senza Glutine — Timeless Italian Dishes for the Gluten Free Palette”) are in conversation at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).