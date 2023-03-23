Huntington, SpeakEasy to team up on coproduction of ‘The Band’s Visit’

Slated for Nov. 10-Dec. 10 at the newly refurbished Huntington Theatre, it will be directed by Paul Daigneault, SpeakEasy’s founder and producing artistic director. There was no word Thursday on casting.

In the first coproduction by two of Boston’s most prominent theater companies, The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company announced Thursday that they will team up to present “The Band’s Visit,” a Tony-winning musical.

“The Band’s Visit” is about the connections that are forged between an Egyptian band of musicians and the residents of an Israeli desert town after the musicians are stranded there due to a transportation error and the residents take them in for the night.

Advertisement

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit” premiered off Broadway in 2016 before opening the next year on Broadway, where it ran for nearly 600 performances. In 2018, “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including best musical.

A national tour of the Broadway production had been scheduled to arrive at the Citizens Bank Opera House in 2020, to be presented by Broadway In Boston, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.