Local bestsellers for the week ended March 19

2. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

1. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories Margaret Atwood Doubleday

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

6. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton FSG

9. So Shall You Reap Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

10. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Advertisement

1. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

2. My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons Gesine Bullock-Prado Countryman Press

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

7. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Mortality Karen Fine Anchor

10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

Advertisement

5. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

8. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

9. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria Books

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin

7. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

10. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.