From the islands to Beacon Hill. Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket residents rally for housing tax

Some 250 residents of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard descended on the State House Thursday to advocate for a bill that would establish a local real estate transfer fee on the islands, a tax they say is desperately needed to fund affordable housing efforts as the region’s housing costs soar.

The legislation, dubbed the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Bill, would create a two percent fee for any property sales on the islands, with those funds going a bank that could issue loans and grants to would-be homebuyers and help finance affordable housing projects.

The proposal has gained traction on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in recent years, especially in the wake of the pandemic, when an influx of new residents bought up homes that had been rental properties, supercharging the region’s already volatile rental market and sending the cost of homes through the roof.