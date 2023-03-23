US jobless claims inch down as labor market remains tight

The labor market continues to defy Federal Reserve attempts at loosening it, with US applications for unemployment benefits down again last week and remaining at historically low levels.

Jobless claims in the US for the week ending March 18 fell by 1,000 to 191,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

In Massachusetts, about 11,253 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 1,201 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department.