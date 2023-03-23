How to see two of NYC’s most famous landmarks, plus savings on a N.H. getaway

Ski for free at New Hampshire’s largest ski area when you stay at the Omni Mount Washington Resort. This year-round resort located in the White Mountain National Forest offers a Stay Here, Ski Free package for guests until the end of the ski season, during which you get two complimentary lift tickets at Bretton Woods. Ski up to 63 trails and 35 glades on 464 acres. This package is valid Sundays through Thursdays during non-holiday periods until April 6, and includes accommodations in Deluxe rooms and higher and two tickets per room. Or take advantage of the resort’s Take a Break package: Book a stay by April 11 and get 20 percent off on any stay through Sept. 5. The resort, built in the Spanish Renaissance style, has recently renovated its 1902 Main Dining Room and Sun Dining Room and added a Presidential Wing. People who’ve slept under the roof — if not in your exact room — over the past 121 years include Calvin Coolidge, Hillary Clinton, Woodrow Wilson, Princess Margaret, and George H.W. Bush. Don’t worry if you’re not a skier. Other activities onsite or nearby include fat biking, snow tubing, a year-round canopy tour, snowshoeing, and hiking. Visit in the summer months and you can ride the state’s only eight-passenger scenic gondola and golf on a restored Donald Ross course. Rates start at $359 for Stay Here, Ski Free and $155 for Take a Break. www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods-mount-washington

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Statue City Cruises offers four types of tickets for exploring the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island, including tickets that give you access to the statue’s pedestal or crown, and a 90-minute guided Hard Hat Tour takes you to Ellis Island’s hospital complex. Kari Bodnarchuk

THERE

Advertisement

How to see two of NYC’s most famous landmarks

Next time you’re in New York City, enjoy a hard hat tour of Ellis Island and go inside the Statue of Liberty to see the iconic monument from cool vantage points. Statue City Cruises offers four types of tickets for exploring the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. General admission includes roundtrip ferry transportation to the islands from Battery Park on the southern tip of Manhattan, access to the grounds for strolling, admission to the Statue of Liberty Museum, and an audio tour of the Ellis Island Immigration Museum. Pedestal and Crown tickets include all of the above plus access to the statue’s pedestal or crown, while the 90-minute guided Hard Hat Tour takes you to Ellis Island’s Hospital Complex — unrestored and mostly uninhabited for the past 65 years. More than 12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954. The Hard Hat Tour also includes a peek at “Unframed — Ellis Island,” an art exhibit by French artist JR. The ferry ride offers stunning views of New York City’s harbor and skyline. Travel tips: Book crown and pedestal tickets as far in advance as possible (they only cost 30 cents more per person than general admission) and be prepared to put all bags in a storage locker to enter the statue. Also, make sure you leave plenty of time to get through the airport-level security screening before boarding the ferry. General admission $12 ages 4-12 to $24.50 ages 13-61; pedestal or crown tickets $12.30-$24.80; Hard Hat Tour $74.50 ages 13 and older or $68 for 62 and older. www.cityexperiences.com/new-york/city-cruises/statue

Advertisement

iLive’s new Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes in a two-pack with portable solar speakers that offer 360-degree sound, are waterproof in case the spring rains return, and play music for up to 20 hours on one charge. Alvin Choi/iLive Electronics

EVERYWHERE

These indoor-outdoor speakers rock

It may feel as if the sun will never return, but spring temps and consistent sunshine are just around the corner. That means it’s time to get ready for outdoor hangouts: iLive’s new Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes in a two-pack with portable speakers that offer 360-degree sound, are waterproof in case the spring rains return, and play music for up to 20 hours on one charge (depending on the volume). They also come with a Ground Stake Kit with two stakes that easily attach to the bottom, letting you move your music around outdoors — secure the speakers in the ground at the beach, park, or campground — or in your backyard. The speakers have solar panels on top for outdoor recharging and a built-in speakerphone for hands-free chatting, and they pair together to offer stereo sound. The Bluetooth-compatible speakers quickly pair with any portable device — or plug in a device using the included 3.5mm audio cable — and offer up to 59 feet of wireless range. With the stakes attached, these speakers look like lobster buoys or outdoor pathway lights, but they sound great and prove versatile enough to use at home and on the road. Pull off the stakes and bring the cylindrical speakers inside your RV, cabin, or tent. Currently available at Home Depot for $49.97, and other retailers for slightly more. https://iliveelectronics.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.