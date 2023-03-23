It’s National Puppy Day! Show us photos of your pet

If you’ve been thinking about adding a four-legged friend to your family, today may be the perfect day to do so.

National Puppy Day has been observed on March 23 since 2006. Established by pet & family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, the international holiday was created to celebrate the unconditional love that pets bring into our lives while also educating the public about the danger of puppy mills. The day is also meant to encourage people to always consider pet adoption first.