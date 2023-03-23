Row 34 will open in Kendall Square; Borrachito Taqueria and Spirits comes to the Seaport

Coming soon: Row 34′s Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory are about to open a fourth location in Kendall Square (314 Main St.). The empire-ette — with locations in Boston, Burlington, and Portsmouth, N.H. — celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Stop in daily for lunch or dinner. Order raw bar delicacies spotlighting oysters both familiar and unknown, cured and smoked seafood, seasonal ceviche, a buttery lobster roll that’s become a signature, and sea bass. There’s also a vast beer program. Befitting Kendall, there are a variety of private dining options (and a 40-seat seasonal patio).
Manhattan-based Borrachito Taqueria and Spirits opens on Monday, April 17, in the Seaport (70 Pier 4 Blvd.). Chef Yuval Ochoa comes from Guadalajara, Mexico, and his upbringing influences the menu: bone marrow and short rib oxtail tacos, birria burritos. There’s also a cocktail bar serving margaritas and more.
Advertisement
Closings: Mainely Burgers in Central Square (704 Massachusetts Ave.) has gone south: They’ve closed after a six-year run.
“Being from Maine and opening our first restaurant ever, we did not know what to expect. We were so blessed that our customers, neighbors, city officials, license commission, economic development division and members of Central Square BID helped us feel at home over the last six years. Cambridge will always have a piece of our hearts,” they wrote in a farewell message. Their Brighton location at Boston Landing (133 Guest St.) continues to serve burgers, rings, and cheese dogs.
Openings: Bar Vlaha opens on Thursday, March 23, in Brookline (1653 Beacon St.), from the team behind Greco, Hecate, and Krasi. The menu pays homage to the Vlachs, a nomadic group of shepherds from rural central and northern Greece known for rustic hospitality. Culinary director Brendan Pelley (Doretta Taverna, Pelekasis) serves cow, goat, and sheep cheeses from nutty to piquant, spreads (split pea, yogurt), and shareable plates like potatoes roasted in lamb fat and chickpea stew.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.