Row 34 will open in Kendall Square; Borrachito Taqueria and Spirits comes to the Seaport

Coming soon: Row 34′s Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory are about to open a fourth location in Kendall Square (314 Main St.). The empire-ette — with locations in Boston, Burlington, and Portsmouth, N.H. — celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Stop in daily for lunch or dinner. Order raw bar delicacies spotlighting oysters both familiar and unknown, cured and smoked seafood, seasonal ceviche, a buttery lobster roll that’s become a signature, and sea bass. There’s also a vast beer program. Befitting Kendall, there are a variety of private dining options (and a 40-seat seasonal patio).

Manhattan-based Borrachito Taqueria and Spirits opens on Monday, April 17, in the Seaport (70 Pier 4 Blvd.). Chef Yuval Ochoa comes from Guadalajara, Mexico, and his upbringing influences the menu: bone marrow and short rib oxtail tacos, birria burritos. There’s also a cocktail bar serving margaritas and more.