Arlington man arrested for allegedly writing homophobic graffiti on Bluebike station

Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, an Arlington Police officer saw Silva standing near a car parked next to a Bluebike station near Scannell Field, police said.

Albert Silva, 65, was arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court and charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, Arlington police said in a statement.

The Bluebike station has been vandalized with homophobic graffiti multiple times over the past month, and the officer had been conducting a check of the area. As the officer approached, Silva entered the vehicle and drove away, the police statement said. The officer followed Silva’s vehicle, which turned into an apartment complex a short distance away.

Police later arrested Silva after identifying him as the person who allegedly wrote the slurs on the Bluebike station itself and on two pillars and a sign at the station, police said.

“We want everyone in Arlington to feel that they are respected, accepted and welcomed,” Arlington police Chief Juliann Flaherty said in the statement. “We do not tolerate hateful, discriminatory incidents in our community, and anyone found responsible for such acts will be held accountable.”

