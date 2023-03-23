Freight train derailment reported in Ayer; no hazardous materials on board, officials say

The two railcars were carrying 10 containers of trash, according to Edmund Coletta, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“Fire department units are operating at the scene of a freight train derailment in the area of Sculley Road,” said the Ayer Fire Department in a statement posted to Facebook at 12:13 p.m. “The railroad cars involved do NOT contain hazardous materials. We are working with officials from the railroad, Ayer Police Department and Ayer Department of Public Works to mitigate this incident.”

Two railcars of a freight train derailed in Ayer on Thursday, but it was not carrying any hazardous materials at the time, officials said.

Advertisement

“MassDEP Emergency Response is not responding to the scene at this time,” Coletta said in an email.

Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” fire officials said.

The Ayer derailment comes after an earlier derailment was reported Tuesday in Wales, Maine, where four train cars carrying limestone slurry came off the tracks, Maine Public Radio reported at the time.

Rail safety’s been a contentious political issue following a disastrous derailment in Ohio last month.

About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3 as a train was carrying a variety of products, some hazardous, from Madison, Ill., to Conway, Penn., rail operator Norfolk Southern has said.

Material from The Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.