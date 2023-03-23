Lynn police defend officers who punched woman during intense arrest and confrontation

Police said supervisors were called to the scene Sunday morning after Wagle was taken into custody and a preliminary investigation concluded the officers involved were in compliance with the department’s policy on the use of force.

The department posted an 8-minute-long video from the body worn camera of the officers who responded early last Sunday to an apartment building where a resident called police and asked them to remove the woman. She was identified by police as 39-year-old Jessica L. Wagle.

Lynn Police are defending an officer who punched a woman at least three times in the head while they were attempting to arrest her during an intense confrontation in a Lynn apartment building Sunday night.

“The Lynn Police Department requires a review of all Use of Force incidents. Preliminary findings based on the review of this incident reflect that the officers acted within the Lynn Police Use of Force Policy based on Massachusetts Police Training Committee standards,” police wrote.

Wagle is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court on two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest, according to court records.

In the video, officers are seen being escorted into the building by the resident who tells them he warned Wagle to leave, but she refused. The door to the man’s apartment is partially open and Wagle is shown standing just inside, a phone in one hand. One of the officers recognized her from previous interactions and addresses her by her first name repeatedly telling her that she needs to leave the apartment and then the building.

At least two officers ask Wagle to leave and then one begins demanding in a loud voice that she exit the unit. While on scene, officers check and learn that Wagle has two arrest warrants outstanding from two pending cases in Lynn District Court, according to police and court records.

At that point, police tell Wagle that she is under arrest and one officer puts a handcuff on her one hand and Wagle responds by refusing to let police put her other arm behind her back so they can cuff her other hand, according to police and what is shown on the video.

During the next 2.5 minutes, according to police and what is shown on the video, Wagle continues to struggle with the officers and she begins kicking at them after she is wrestled to the floor. Although it is not visible in the video, police alleged Wagle tried to bite an officer during the incident.

At that point, an officer used pepper spray on Wagle, but police alleged she continued to fight with the officers. Wagle can be heard screaming apparently in reaction to being sprayed in the face with the pepper spray and officers can be heard struggling to breathe.

“The spray was incapacitating to the officers who struggled with Wagle for over two and a half minutes,” police wrote in their statement. “During the struggle, an officer delivered strikes to the area of Wagle’s head in an effort to gain compliance as none of their other actions had any effect. After the strikes were delivered, the officers were able to handcuff Wagle.”

One of the residents posted video of the arrest on social media, and police said they decided to release the body-worn camera video in response.

“The department is aware that a citizen recorded a portion of the incident and that video has been circulating on social media. In order to be transparent, the department is releasing Body Worn Camera video of the incident,” police wrote.

Wagle appeared in Lynn District Court where she was ordered held on $500 cash bail for the previous cases, according to court records. She was sent to the Nashua Street Jail where women detainees are held. A notation in the court record reads “defendant to seek medical attention.”





