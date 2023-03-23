Mattresses pile up on local highways

Moving a mattress isn’t fun, but you know what’s worse? Having one fall off your vehicle. Such was the case on Jan. 14, when Saugus police received word that a mattress was lying in the road on Route 107 southbound. Officer Vincent Johnston was dispatched to the scene and reported that the mattress had successfully been moved to the side of the road. A similar situation played out on Interstate 95 on Feb. 1, when a Massachusetts State Police trooper noticed people standing by a mattress and box spring on the side of the highway in Attleboro . Eagle-eyed Globe photographer Pat Greenhouse snapped photos of the trooper arriving at the scene to lend a hand and find out what sort of calamity caused it all.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Two people stood next to their wayward mattress and box spring along I-95 south in Attleboro. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

SLIP-SLIDING AWAY

Advertisement

At 11:09 a.m. Feb. 25, Wilmington police received a call from someone who reported that a minivan was being put on a tow truck in a driveway on Middlesex Avenue when a cable suddenly broke, which caused the vehicle to roll down a hill and strike a tree on the property. When police arrived at the scene, they found that in addition to that mishap, the tow truck was now stuck. Another tow truck was dispatched to pull the disabled one out of the driveway. Police also spoke to the wayward minivan’s owner, and made sure that person had the information needed from the towing company.

FOUND MONEY

On March 8, Groveland resident Richard Saulnier made an unexpected discovery on the side of the road. He was out walking his dog, Buddy, on Rollins Street when he found “a big wad of cash” secured in a clip that was lying on the ground. ”It was just right there, you know?” Saulnier said in a phone interview with the Globe. “My original thought was, it was Monopoly money.” But when he picked it up, he recognized it was legal tender and said, “Oh my God — it’s real.” About 10 feet down the road was a bank deposit book. Saulnier picked that up, too, brought it all home, and counted the money. There was close to $8,000 in cash and when he added the value of the written checks, his roadside find totaled almost $12,000. He then notified the police and said, “You’re not going to believe what I found.” Saulnier brought it to the police station and turned it in. “I joked about going to that casino there, Encore,” Saulnier said with a chuckle. But as far as turning it in goes, “there was no question” that he was going bring it to the police. “I assume everybody would do this,” he said. The money was returned to its rightful owner later that same day, and Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen commended Saulnier for doing the right thing. “Our town is comprised of good-hearted and caring people,” Gillen said. “ ... This just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community.”

Advertisement

SLOW PURSUIT

On the morning of March 9, an off-duty Brookline police officer noticed a Bobcat traveling across Boylston Street and obstructing the free flow of traffic. It caught his attention while he was driving to work, so he alerted his colleagues. But when an on-duty patrol officer tracked down the Bobcat and attempted to pull it over, the driver just kept going. Finally, after what police described as a “short, extremely slow pursuit,” officers managed to stop the piece of construction equipment on Cypress Street, and found that its driver may have had reasons to be evading them. In addition to facing motor vehicle violations, the Bobcat driver was placed under arrest for allegedly stealing packages and breaking into cars.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.