MBTA releases tool to track slow zones on subway lines

The dashboard provides slow-zone data for each of the T’s four subway lines, including a map that shows where the restrictions are in place and the allowed speed rate for trains traveling along those stretches of track.

The T’s new speed restrictions dashboard showed that the slow-zone problem has only grown worse, with 27 percent of all subway track under some kind of speed restriction, a big jump from 7.5 percent at the end of February.

As slow zones remain in place in numerous areas across the MBTA subway system, the agency rolled out an online tool Thursday to give riders some sense of when and where their train might slow down.

The dashboard is not live — it is updated each morning with data from the previous day, the MBTA said in a statement Thursday. The agency encouraged riders to sign up for T alerts for real-time information.

In the statement, MBTA interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the dashboard was launched to provide customers with “transparent and timely information.”

“The dashboard delivers information that is clear and will assist riders in better understanding why they are experiencing slower conditions while riding the T,” Gonneville said. “As we continue to validate and address track deficiencies, we also expect that over time, this platform will demonstrate the progress we’re making to remove speed restrictions. We know these restrictions impact riders’ daily commutes and we will continue to be transparent about the ongoing, daily work to improve our transit system.”

On Thursday, the dashboard reported that nearly 37 miles of track, more than a quarter of the entire subway system, was under speed restrictions. Some areas have speed restrictions between 11 and 24 miles per hour, while other areas are held to 10 miles per hour or below.

Most slow zones were on the Red Line with 106 restrictions, or about 25 percent of all Red Line track, but the Blue Line seemed to have the highest impact of slowdowns with 10 restrictions for about 77 percent of the track, according to the dashboard.

Travelers can also look at data for each subway line through a map view and click on each individual slow

down area for more details on the disruption. Slow areas are represented on the map by either a black upside-down triangle where the speed limit is 10 miles per hour or a blue circle where the restrictions are 11 to 24 miles per hour.

Last week, speed restrictions were lifted for most of the Green Line after the T had implemented a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit on the entire track, down from its top speed of about 40 miles per hour.

