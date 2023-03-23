Michael Mota, CEO of VirtualCons, is being sued by Harrah’s for $274k

This is the latest lawsuit filed against Mota, a Rhode Island businessman and mob enthusiast who is being chased for money in multiple states by creditors, investors, and vendors, according to a Globe investigation . This lawsuit brings the total that Mota is accused of owing to about $750,000.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in New Jersey in late February, says that Mota and VirtualCons still owe the resort more than $274,000 for rooms that were reserved “for accommodations and/or events and/or meetings at the casino.” Neither Mota nor his lawyer, Michael Lepizzera, responded to the Globe’s request for comment Thursday.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Michael A. Mota, whose entertainment company VirtualCons held popular conventions celebrating “The Sopranos” and Hollywood mobsters, is being sued by Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City over a mob-themed convention he held there in 2021.

Mota’s company, VirtualCons, hosted the SopranosCon and MobMovieCon at Harrah’s Resort over a July weekend in 2021. The event drew thousands of people who paid $50 to $1,000 to attend meet-and-greets with mob movie actors, stroll down a recreation of an Italian street festival, and attend a Mob Movie Awards ceremony hosted by rapper and actor Ice-T. A full-size replica of psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi’s office from “The Sopranos” that was made for the convention is now in Mota’s office in Smithfield.

Mota made national news at the event when he announced that he would “immediately” start filming “Gotti 2,” with actor Armand Assante in the starring role. Mota said the Gotti family was giving him access to personal archives for a separate documentary and museum.

The Gotti movie still hasn’t gone into production, and some vendors said they weren’t paid for the event.

Mota is also CEO of Skyline at Waterplace, an event venue in Providence that has been months late with its rent and was temporarily closed for failing to pay taxes, a Globe investigation found.

Mota is also president of Bayport International Holdings, a publicly traded company, that is considered to be defunct and has been labeled “Caveat Emptor,” or “buyer beware,” by OTC Markets. Mota has been pushing for state officials to award him grants and other financial support for a $50 million to $90 million renovation of the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, saying he represents the owner of the property.

State housing officials have had discussions with Mota regarding re-opening a temporary shelter for homeless families at the site. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor told the Globe Wednesday that “all options are on the table, including condemnation. We are actively exploring alternatives to the status quo.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.