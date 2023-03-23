Number of antisemitic incidents in Mass. surged in 2022, new report finds

A total of 152 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism were recorded in the state last year, marking a 41 percent increase from 2021, when there were 108 incidents, the ADL’s annual report found. In New England, 204 incidents were recorded, the highest number ever in the region.

Massachusetts saw an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents in 2022, notching episodes at a rate that outpaced both New England and the United States and landing the state among the top six for antisemitic activity in the country, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League.

Seventy-one cities and towns in Massachusetts saw at least one antisemitic incident in 2022, up from 54 communities in 2021. Instances of vandalism increased by 41 percent, incidents of harassment rose by 38 percent, and assaults doubled to four from the number recorded in 2021.

The rise in antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts mirrors a trend seen nationally and in most New England states; overall, New England saw a 32 percent increase in such events from 2021. Nationally, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were recorded, an increase of 36 percent and the highest number since the ADL began tracking them in 1979. Only New York, California, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas reported more antisemitic activity than Massachusetts last year, according to the report.

Every New England state except Vermont saw a rise in antisemitic activity, the report found. The ADL’s New England data include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire.

The ADL referenced a number of specific incidents of antisemitic activity in Massachusetts, including a neo-Nazi group hanging antisemitic and racist banners over highways in Saugus and Danvers in September and paper swastikas that were left on a Jewish family’s front lawn in Stoneham in November.

It also cited the “Mapping Project,” an antisemitic website that showed a map of Massachusetts containing dots and lines that represented Jewish institutions and their purported ties to one another. The site highlighted the alleged connections between the institutions in order to “dismantle them,” its anonymous creators wrote.

Peggy Shukur, interim regional director for the ADL’s New England branch, said one notable feature of the report is that the number of antisemitic incidents that occurred in private homes in New England last year doubled from 2020.

“There’s something particularly intimidating and fearful and unwelcoming when antisemitism crosses your threshold,” Shukur said.

Shukur pointed to an antisemitic slur that was carved into a car at a home in Stow in November and racist and antisemitic graffiti found in multiple locations, including a dormitory, on Curry College’s campus in Milton in February. The college said in June it had fired an employee it believed was responsible for the graffiti following an investigation.

A number of factors may be contributing to the surge in Massachusetts, Shukur added, including a rise in organized white supremacist propaganda activity. An ADL report released earlier this month found an increase in the number of gatherings and actions taken by white supremacists in New England. Thursday’s report found that white supremacist groups were responsible for 852 antisemitic propaganda distribution incidents across the US in 2022, twice the number that occurred the previous year.

Extremists groups “pick Massachusetts sometimes because of the reputation of Massachusetts as being a liberal place or being an educated place or a place that has a lot of history. And so sometimes Massachusetts is just a really easy target,” Shukur said.

Other factors potentially driving a national surge in antisemitism include the legitimization of antisemitic rhetoric and the ease with which people who hold those views can share them and connect with others through the Internet, said Jonathan Sarna, a historian and professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University.

Sarna noted that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who shared antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories online in 2022, has more followers on social media than there are Jewish people in the world. The ADL said in the report that Ye was directly referenced in 59 antisemitic incidents in the country in 2022.

The report makes clear, Sarna added, that antisemitic attitudes and threats, including to college campuses and synagogues, are still very prevalent and not a thing of the past.

“The idea that universities are no longer safe spaces would have been unthinkable 30 years ago, but today, anyone who applies will think about that,” Sarna said. “Every synagogue gets nervous, and quite a number of synagogues — some in New England and some beyond — have had incidents, whether it is a verbal threat or swastikas or something worse.”

There were 15 antisemitic incidents on college campuses in New England in 2022, the report found, unchanged from 2021. Nationally, however, college campuses experienced a 41 percent increase in such activity over the same period.

“It’s deeply troubling that there was such a sharp increase in school- and college-based antisemitic acts,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive officer and national director, said in a statement. “This is a reminder of the need for more targeted education efforts aimed at rooting out hate and teaching acceptance.”

Despite the increased levels of antisemitic hate in the Massachusetts, Shukur noted that communities and elected officials in the state have forcefully denounced the incidents, including by holding a demonstration on the Danvers bridge where neo-Nazis hung an antisemitic banner.

“That is a real counter, that there is a response here,” Shukur said. “Antisemitism is never going to go away completely, but we need good people to speak out when they see it.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com.