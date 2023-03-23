NWS warns of dense fog Thursday morning along the coast of Mass. and R.I.

Visibility is less than one mile, and less than a quarter mile in some locations, NWS Boston said on Twitter. Drivers should slow down and use low-beam lights, the tweet said.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, warning drivers of dense fog along the coasts of southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday morning along the coast Massachusetts down to southern Rhode Island.

The NWS’s statement expired at 11 a.m., but areas along Cape Cod and the South Coast are still seeing patchy fog, according to Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the NWS.

The fog is largely caused by warming temperatures, Megnia said. Much of Massachusetts’ southern coast is expected to top 50 degrees Thursday, the NWS reported.

“Warming temperatures and dew point is definitely a good set up for fog,” Megnia said.





Areas of localized dense fog along the south coast or RI & MA will continue through this morning. Observations have been less than a mile with localized locations less than 1/4 mile. Slow down this morning and turn on the low beams/fog lights #MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/j6EyvQF60V — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 23, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.