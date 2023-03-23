Police ask for public’s help after Hingham convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. at Richdale Food Shops, located at 185 Lincoln St., according to a statement from Hingham police.

Hingham police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store Wednesday.

“The suspect entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money,” the statement said.

The man fled with an “undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, about six feet tall, the statement said. The man was wearing a New York Yankees hat, black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgery mask at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 781-749-1212, the statement said.

