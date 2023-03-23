fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police ask for public’s help after Hingham convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 23, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Hingham police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store Wednesday.Hingham Police Department

Hingham police are asking for the public’s help to identify a gunman who allegedly robbed a convenience store Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. at Richdale Food Shops, located at 185 Lincoln St., according to a statement from Hingham police.

“The suspect entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money,” the statement said.

The man fled with an “undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, about six feet tall, the statement said. The man was wearing a New York Yankees hat, black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgery mask at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 781-749-1212, the statement said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

